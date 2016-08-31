Scots get run over by Cape Fear

LAURINBURG — The Scotland soccer team suffered their second straight loss on Tuesday as it hosted Cape Fear in non-league action, getting shut-out 9-0 by the Colts (3-1-2).

The first Cape Fear goal came just two minutes into the game to give the Colts a 1-0 lead. Scots goalie Aubrey Graham earned a save at the 29-minute mark off a penalty kick by Cape Fear.

By the end of the first half, Cape Fear had scored three more unanswered goals to take a commanding 4-0 lead.

In the second half, Cape Fear continued to dominate the Scots by scoring 5 more goals to walk off the field with a 9-0 victory. Six different Care Fear players scored goals — the Colts were led in scoring by junior Matt Steen with three goals and senior Jacob Brewington with two.

The Scots have an entire week off before their next game on Sept. 8 when they host West Columbus. The JV game will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the varsity to follow immediately after.

— JV —

The Scots JV soccer team fell to Cape Fear in their game too, 4-1. Cape Fear took an early 1-0 lead, but the Scots responded at the 19 minute mark with a goal to tie the game 1-1.

The Scots had two opportunities to score, with players in place on the field for a goal but weren’t able to capitalize on the opportunities. Cape Fear kept the game close as they had back-to-back goal opportunities with just under three minutes left in the first half.

The first half ended with a save by the goalie for Cape Fear as the Scots made their move offensively. After halftime, the Cape Fear and Scotland goalies traded saves as both teams came out aggressive on offense.

Cape Fear took a 2-1 lead with 23 minutes left in the game. The Scots had several goal attempts that just missed their mark, which left the door open for Cape Fear to score their third goal with just under six minutes left in the game.

Less than two minutes later the Colts scored their final goal to take a 4-1 lead. The Scots weren’t able to mount a comeback and fell to Cape Fear, 4-1.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Scotland’s McKenzie White tries to run down Cape Fear’s Zach Wooland during the first half of Tuesday’s game. The Scots were shut out by the Colts, 9-0 in the non-conference match up. The Scots are back in action next Thursday, Sept. 8 when they host West Columbus at 5:15 p.m. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_027.jpg Scotland’s McKenzie White tries to run down Cape Fear’s Zach Wooland during the first half of Tuesday’s game. The Scots were shut out by the Colts, 9-0 in the non-conference match up. The Scots are back in action next Thursday, Sept. 8 when they host West Columbus at 5:15 p.m.

Fall to Colts 9-0 in second straight loss