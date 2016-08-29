Scots football: A look at the numbers

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots were far from playoff ready in their first two games, but the team has still put up some impressive numbers in weeks one and two.

The Scots offense, which was lack luster in their home opener against Independence on Friday, scored 33 unanswered points to remain undefeated heading into their game against Marlboro County. The South Carolina team is 1-1 and considered by many as the first real test the Scots will face this season.

If the Scots defense keeps playing the way they have, the number in the wins column will continue to rise and the loses will stay at zero.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers behind the Fighting Scots season thus far:

— DEFENSIVELY —

Points allowed: 7

The Fighting Scots have been playing lights out defense, allowing only one touchdown in its first eight quarters. South View’s only touchdown came as a result of a trick play on fourth down in the third quarter.

Yards allowed: 299

South View only gained 178 yards on the Scots defense — 115 in the air and 63 on the ground. The Scots allowed Independence to gain only 121 yards — 87 in receiving and 34 in rushing. Three of the Patriots rushers and two of the Tigers rushers ended with negative yardage.

Interceptions: 3

The Scots defense forced three interceptions from Independence quarterback Wes Cook. Alston Smith, Amir McNeill and Kalish McNair all came away with one interception each on Friday. McNeill and McNair both has 41-yard returns following their interceptions.

Fumble recovery: 1

Scots linebacker Chris Williams came up with the teams only fumble recovery of the season in the second quarter of Friday’s game.

— OFFENSIVELY —

Total yards: 657

Against South View, the Scots had 336 total yards with 294 coming on the ground and 42 in the air. The stats were similar against Independence with 239 rushing yards and 82 receiving yards.

• Rushing: 533

Leaders: 1) Syheam “Smiley” McQueen — 24 carries for 193 yards and four touchdowns

2) Zamir White — 15 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns

3) Khalil Smith — 17 carries for 92 yards

It’s no surprise that the majority of the Scots total yards have come from the run game, what is surprising is who the leading rusher is — Syheam “Smiley” McQueen. With a deep thigh bruise sidelining him on Friday night, Zamir White has been eclipsed by McQueen as the Scots main ball carrier.

• Receiving: 124

Leaders: 1) Barry Campbell — 4 catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns

2) Donta Green — one catch for 32 yards

3) Alston Smith — one catch for 15 yards

Coach Bailey said in the preseason that Campbell, a senior, would surprise some people — and he has. The 6-foot 2-inch Scots wide receiver has become the favorite target of quarterback Sergio Gibson.

• Passing: 124

Quarterback: Sergio Gibson — 8 of 17 for 124 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions

In his first two starts, Gibson has managed the game well under center with a completion rate right around 50 percent. His passer rating has been over 100 in both games and he is averaging around 15 yards per pass.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Scotland defensive back Manny Smith and linebacker Javon Ratliffe converge on Independence running back Deiontae Brown during Friday’s home opener. The Fighting Scots defense held Independence to just 34 rushing yards. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_174.jpg Scotland defensive back Manny Smith and linebacker Javon Ratliffe converge on Independence running back Deiontae Brown during Friday’s home opener. The Fighting Scots defense held Independence to just 34 rushing yards. Scotland quarterback Sergio Gibson and running back Syheam McQueen celebrate in the end zone following Gibson’s 62-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of Friday’s game. McQueen currently leads the Scots in rushing touchdowns with four. Gibson has one rushing touchdown and has thrown two touchdown passes so far this season. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_148.jpg Scotland quarterback Sergio Gibson and running back Syheam McQueen celebrate in the end zone following Gibson’s 62-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of Friday’s game. McQueen currently leads the Scots in rushing touchdowns with four. Gibson has one rushing touchdown and has thrown two touchdown passes so far this season.

Over 650 total yards in two games