Tennis team keeps undefeated streak alive

LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots tennis team remained undefeated Thursday after picking up a 8-2 win over Cape Fear and improve to 3-0 overall and finished 6-1 in their singles matches and 2-1 in doubles.

Senior Camryn Ellis picked up a two set victory against her Cape Fear counterpart Alexis Cooper, 6-3, 6-1. Ellis managed to fight through an ankle injury to get the win for her team.

Lady Scots freshman Claire Carter took on Cape Fear senior Chloe Arnette in the second singles match up. Carter fell to Arnette in two sets, 3-6, 3-6.

In the third singles match up, Scotland senior Anna Griswold picked up a straight sets victory over Cape Fear’s Joelyn Brodhow, 6-2, 6-0. The fourth singles match saw Scotland’s Brooke Bathie pick up a win over Cape Fear’s Paige Cameron, 6-1, 6-2.

The winning continued for the Scotland singles players as Cheyanne Strong and Samantha Bowen both won their respective matches. Strong took the straight sets victory against Cape Fear’s Taylor Leonard, 6-0,6-0 and Bowen bested Cape Fear’s Kinsey Thurmond, 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles action, the Lady Scots were able to win two of their three matches. Griswold and Bathie picked up an 8-2 victory over their Cape Fear counterparts and Strong and Grace McIntyre topped their match, 8-3.

Camryn Ellis and Claire Carter fell to the Lady Colts in a tough 4-8 match. The two teams meet again on Sept. 21 at Scotland High School.

The Lady Scots will host their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Purnell Swett. Matches are set to begin at 4 p.m.

