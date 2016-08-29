Lady Scots come out on top

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots volleyball team played a total of 12 sets last week between its three games — which adds up to a lot of time on the court. It took five, very close, sets to upend Union Pines on Wednesday. Then on Thursday the Lady Scots took down Cape Fear in three sets before battling through four sets with Terry Sanford.

Scotland made the hour drive to Union Pines on Thursday and the Lady Vikings came out swinging to take the first set, 25-23. The Lady Scots would have to battle for every one of their points in the next four sets to pull out the victory.

In the second set, the Lady Scots narrowly topped Union Pines, 25-22 before the Lady Vikings came back to force a five-set game with a 25-23 win. The Lady Scots were able to keep their composure and fight through the fourth set to pick up a 25-22 win. That momentum carried over into the fifth and final set as the Lady Scots put away the Lade Vikings, 15-8.

A few line-up changes according to coach Adam Romaine was the key to the Lady Scots victory, which included subbing in Maggie Laviner, who had three kills.

“After sitting some starters the first couple of games, we played with more heart and teamwork,” he said. “Maggie had big plays that kept out volleys alive.”

Junior Macie Gibson and senior Emma Gray lead the team in passing and sophomore Kandon Luquer lead the team in kills with nine.

On Thursday, the Lady Scots traveled to Cape Fear to play in a tri-match with Terry Sanford. The teams only quick game of the week came against host Cape Fear. The Lady Scots fell to Cape Fear in three games — 17-25, 19-25 and 16-25.

“We came out flat after a big win the night before and loss to Cape Fear in three,” said Romaine. “We were able to turn it around in the next match against Terry Sanford.”

The Lady Scots defeated the Lady Bulldogs in four sets — but not before they got off to a slow start. Scotland dropped the first set 17-25 before powering through the next three for the win — 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.

Nahir Pegues lead the team against Terry Sanford with seven kills and four blocks.

Coach Romaine was impressed with the effort he saw from Luquer and Ashley McGugan in the Lady Scots final game of the week.

“Ashley stepped up in the last two games and had some big kills to change the tempo,” he said. “Kandon played exceptionally well across the front line. She continues to excel for us this year. We still need to continue to work on serve receive and get better fast!! That’s where we have the most unforced errors and it’s cost us one of our two games.”

The Lady Scots were back in action Monday as they traveled to South Columbus for a rematch with the Stallions, who bested Scotland last week at home. On Wednesday, the Lady Scots will head to Douglas Byrd. JV games will begin at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Scotland’s Ashley McGugan (7) hits a kill in between two South Columbus blockers during a home game. McGugan helped the Lady Scots beat Terry Sanford on Thursday during a tri-match at Cape Fear. Scotland traveled to South Columbus on Monday for a rematch with the Stallions. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_006-1.jpg Scotland’s Ashley McGugan (7) hits a kill in between two South Columbus blockers during a home game. McGugan helped the Lady Scots beat Terry Sanford on Thursday during a tri-match at Cape Fear. Scotland traveled to South Columbus on Monday for a rematch with the Stallions.

Finished week 2-1