Knights start season with back-to-back wins

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The St. Andrews University men’s soccer team began their 2016 season in style edging Savannah College of Arts and Design (SCAD)-Savannah 2-1 on the road Friday.

The Knights were led by first half goals from junior Manu Escalera and sophomore Guilherme Soares along with five clutch saves from freshman keeper Valentino Parini as the Knights stunned the home team.

The Bees (0-3) outshot the Knights 18-10, but only put six on net as St. Andrew’s defense held off the Bees in a scoreless second half as an offside call negated a tying goal from the Bees in the 68th minute.

St. Andrews struck first as Escalera scored in the seventh minute off an assist from junior Paul Tabe; however, Savannah College of Arts and Design-Savannah came right back with the tying goal just six minutes later on a lob shot from Alejandro Gil.

The Knights would not be done, though, as they scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal in the 19th-minute as sophomore Andrew Newman crossed the ball from 30 yards out to fellow sophomore Soares for the goal.

Knights’ sophomore Manu Posada also led the way with four shots attempted.

St. Andrews 4, Webber 3

St. Andrews University continued their hot play by using their offense to outscore sister school and rival Webber International out of Florida 4-3 on Saturday in game two of the SCAD Invitational.

The Knights used a three-goal barrage early in the second half to take control and then held on for the one-goal win.

Junior Manu Escalera led the way as he scored the third goal of the game and his second of the weekend while sophomores Andrew Newman, Julio Rico and Gabriel Fernandes scored the others.

Webber took the early lead at 1-0 after four minutes before the Knights came right back with Rico’s goal in the eighth minute.

The game remained tied at halftime before St. Andrews began their offensive onslaught of three goals within a ten minute span of the second half. Rico assisted on Newman’s goal to give the Knights the 2-1 lead at the 52-minute mark before Escalera scored nine minutes later off his own rebound to make it 3-1. Fernandes then added the game-winning goal for the Knights in the 63rd minute off a rebound of Giovanni Sanchez’s shot.

Webber (0-1-1) would then add two late goals in the final ten minutes to make it closer but the Knights held on for the win led by five saves on eight shots from GK Valentino Parini. St. Andrews outshot the Warriors 17-16 overall led by five shots from Escalera.

St. Andrews (2-0) will next head to Kentucky for the Mid-South Challenge this weekend. They will face No. 23 Lindsey Wilson on Saturday evening and Bethel University from Tennessee the following day.​

