Scots soccer finishes week 1-1

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots soccer team finished the week 1-1 after a victory over Douglas Byrd on Wednesday and a loss to Whiteville on Thursday.

Following a 1-1 tie with Douglas Byrd to open their season, the Fighting Scots were able to come back and secure a 4-3 win over the Eagles. The Scots took a dominating 4-2 lead in the first half with two goals each from McKenzie White and Nyjel Collins-Jackson.

Scoring two goals for the Eagles was senior Cesar Anivisca in the first half. In the second half, Douglas Byrd scored their other two points off penalty kicks by sophomore Shavar Dick and freshman Khalil Johnson.

On Thursday, Scotland fell to Whiteville in a close game, 2-0. The Wolfpack took an early two goal lead in the first half thanks to Leonel Baltazar.

Scotland coach Danny Gallaghar said the final score of the game was a bit deceiving considering how well his team played.

“We lost a game that we dominated,” he said.

The Fighting Scots move to 1-2-2 overall for the season and only have one game next week on Tuesday. The Scots will host Cape Fear on Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

