JV shuts out Independence

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots JV football team picked up a shut-out win over Independence on Thursday, 28-0.

The Scots took an early 8-0 lead in the first quarter off a 12-yard run by Michael Bennett and a two-point conversion that was run in by quarterback Bruce Wall.

The second Scots touchdown came from the special teams with a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown by Joseph McKay. The team was unable to get the two-point conversion, but went into halftime with a 14-0 lead.

After halftime, the Fighting Scots scored their third touchdown off a five-yard run by Bennett and a two-point conversion by Wall. The short run was set up by a 45-yard trip play the Scots offense ran.

The fourth and final touchdown of the game for the Scot came off an 80-yard interception by Isiah Wilson.

JV coach Michael Sellers was pleased with his team’s overall performance, but admitted there is still room for improvement.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a few times with penalties,” he said. “We were excited about our offense in practice but during the game we had to play it big because our drives kept stalling due to the penalties. I thought our defense played super great and our offense was good. I thought we were aggressive and executed well on our big plays.”

The JV Scots defense only allowed Independence to manufacture three first downs. Sellers credited Tymeri Graham, Sha-james Gibson and Mohammad Kaba for their efforts in holding the Independence offense in check.

Bruce Wall (7) breaks free against East Bladen during the Battle of the Carolinas Football Classic that was held in Lumberton last month. Wall helped lead the Scots JV football team to a 28-0 victory over Independence on Thursday. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_042-1.jpg Bruce Wall (7) breaks free against East Bladen during the Battle of the Carolinas Football Classic that was held in Lumberton last month. Wall helped lead the Scots JV football team to a 28-0 victory over Independence on Thursday.