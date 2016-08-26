Youth win state baseball titles

LAURINBURG — Two Scotland County baseball players took home state championships as part of the Broadway 14U and Broadway Red 17U travel teams.

Matt Sellers helped the 14U Broadway all-star team win a junior state championship last month and Sam Poole helped the 17U Broadway Red all-star team win the Tarheel Leagues’ Major state championship.

Sellers and his 14U team competed in a four-day tournament in Boone, North Carolina at the end of July. The team started the tournament strong with a 4-3 win over the team from Wilkes County. In the second round, they cruised past Western Harnett, 10-4 before laying the smack down on Bath, 20-2 to advance to the finals.

The Broadway 14U team then had to play Wilkes County again — not once, but twice on their way to a junior state championship. Broadway lost to Wilkes County in their second meeting 10-1, which forced a game two. Broadway managed to top Wilkes County 9-8 for the championship.

The 14U Broadway All-Stars team were: Matt Sellers, Julian Barnes, Josh Thomas, Jason Barnes, Aaron Gautier, Tyler Johnson, Nathan Jolley, Mikey Remaley, Brandon Repko, Emmett Everest, Nolan Ellis and Gray Windsor. The team is coached by Steven Jolley and assistants Michael Sellers, Michael Thomas and Cole Barnes.

Assistant Coach Sellers is the head coach of the Fighting Scots JV football team.

Holt and the 17U Broadway Red team had a bit of an easier road to their Tarheel Leagues Major State Championship. The team earned a first round bye in their tournament, which was also held in Boone the same weekend in July as the 14U tournament.

In their first game, Broadway Red managed to defeat Western Harnett, 9-2 before throttling Camden in the third round, 17-0. Caldwell Co. 1 gave Holt and his team a bit more of a challenge in the championship game. Broadway Red were able to top Caldwell 4-3 to win the title.

Scotland County youth Sam Poole, left and Matt Sellers, right, each won state baseball championships with Broadway baseball, their travel team. Poole was a member of the 17U team and Sellers was a member of the 14U team. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_2267.jpg Scotland County youth Sam Poole, left and Matt Sellers, right, each won state baseball championships with Broadway baseball, their travel team. Poole was a member of the 17U team and Sellers was a member of the 14U team.