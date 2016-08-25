Tennnis opens season with shut-out win

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots tennis team got off to an impressive start on Tuesday as they shut out Jack Britt — twice — in their season opener.

The 2-0 start came as a result of an 8-1 victory over Jack Britt, followed by a 9-0 shut-out win by the Lady Scots. The ten member team welcomes back seven starters from their 2015 squad, including four seniors.

The 2016 Lady Scots team features six singles players Camryn Ellis, Claire Carter, Anna Griswold, Cheyanne Strong, Brooke Bathie, and Samantha Bowen. The two sets of doubles players include Grace McIntyre, Karrigan Campbell, Liza McIntyre, and Taylor Presnell.

In the first singles position, Ellis was paired against Jack Britt’s Anna Goldsmith. Ellis make quick work of their match winning in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Scotland’s Carter also had an uneventful night on the courts as she topped Jack Britt’s Krishna Patel in two sets, 6-0, 6-3.

Scotland’s Strong was pitted against Leonie Brown and picked up her first singles victory in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Also picking up two-set victories for the Lady Scots were Bowen over Jack Britt’s Brittany Brown, 6-4, 6-2 and G. McIntyre over Jack Britt’s Zoia Graham, 6-3, 6-1.

The Lady Scots only singles loss of the match game during the third singles match between Griswold and Jack Britt’s Natasha Benson. Griswold fell to Benson in two sets, 0-6, 3-6.

The two doubles teams from the Lady Scots picked up the other two victories in Tuesday’s first match against Jack Britt. The Lady Scots second match against the Lady Buccaneers had a similar outcome with Scotland sweeping the match 9-0.

The Lady Scots traveled to Cape Fear on Thursday to take on the Lady Colts. Coach Atondra Ellis and her team will be back in action on Sept. 1 as they host Purnell Swett at 4 p.m.

FILE — In this Exchange file photo, Scotland's Grace McIntyre attempts to return a serve turing a match in 2015. McIntyre is one of seven returning players for the Lady Scots tennis team this season. The Lady Scots are 2-0 after earning back-to-back wins over Jack Britt on Tuesday.