LAURINBURG — Chris Williams is a 6-foot 2-inch junior at Scotland High School. He is also one of the starting linebackers, wearing No. 9, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Chris had an outstanding game against South View and was always around where the ball was, which is why head coach Richard Bailey selected him as the Offensive Player of the Week.

“Chris was always in the right place against South View,” said Bailey. “He had zero mental errors and hustled all night.”

The 220-pound junior hopes he can continue his football career when he graduates but is still undecided on where he wants to attend college. Chris plans to major in engineering at whatever college he chooses and would one day like to have a career as a civil engineer.

Something people might not know about Chris is that he likes to play basketball.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the 2016 season he said is helping the Fighting Scots win a 4A State Championship.

