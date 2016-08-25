LAURINBURG — Zamir White is a 6-foot 1-inch junior at Scotland High School. He is also one of the starting running backs, wearing No. 34, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Fighting through an an injury, Zamir had the longest run of the game during Scotland’s season opener against South View on a kick off return to start the third quarter.

“Despite a deep thigh bruise Zamir gutted it out and had an 89-yard return for a touchdown,” said head coach Richard Bailey.

Zamir led the Fighting Scots in rushing against South View with 15 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his 89-yard kick return.

The 210-pound junior hopes he can continue his football career when he graduates but is still undecided on where he wants to attend college. Zamir also isn’t sure what he plans to major in, but one day would like to become a police officer.

Something people might not know about Zamir is that he likes hamburgers.

When asked what he is most looking forward to in the 2016 season he said he wants a 4A State Championship ring on his finger.

