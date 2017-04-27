Senior bid adieu to the soccer pitch

LAURINBURG — It was a familiar position the Lady Scots found themselves in on Wednesday night — mercy ruled.

Following their Senior Night festivities that honored Emma Gray Beacham and Anna Griswold, along with junior Kaylee Miller, the Lady Scots did their best to keep up with the speedy Richmond Lady Raiders.

Despite their best efforts, the Lady Scots found themselves in a 7-0 hole at halftime, with 20 minutes left to play in the second half, Richmond scored the final two goals needed to end the game 9-0.

It’s the second time this season the Lady Scots have been mercy ruled by their conference foes. When the two teams faced off in Rockingham last month, the Lady Raiders rolled to a 10-1 victory. That match ended with 10 minutes left on the game clock.

Wednesday’s match was the first time the Lady Scots have taken the field since falling to Hoke 2-0 on April 12. Their last away game against Lumberton rescheduled due to rainy weather on Monday and no games over the Spring Break holiday left the Lady Scots a little rusty.

That wasn’t the case for Richmond as two players recorded hat tricks —Jessi Graham and Hanna Millen. Two goals from Richmond’s Cassie McFayden and a score from Kathleen Pittman rounded out the scoring for the Lady Raiders en route to a 9-0 victory.

It’s been a tough season for the young Lady Scots team, as they remain winless in the Southeastern conference with their final game being played tonight in Lumberton at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday’s mercy rule was the sixth time this season one of the Lady Scots matches has been cut short because of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s nine-goal rule.

With the loss, the Lady Scots move to 1-14-2 overall and 0-9 in SEC play. Richmond moves to 12-3-2 overall and 6-3 in conference play for third place behind Lumberton.

The Lady Scots will conclude their season tonight against Lumberton before gearing up for next week’s conference tournament. As the last team in the conference the Lady Scots will earn the No. 6 seed and travel to the No. 3 seeded team on May 2 at 7 p.m.

The SEC tournament will begin on May 2 with the No. 6 seeded team traveling to No. 3; No. 5 traveling to No. 4 and the top two seeded teams will get a first-round bye. The second round of the tournament will be played on May 3 with the winners of No. 6 vs. No. 3 taking on the No. 2 seed and the winner of the No. 5 vs. No.4 taking on the No. 1 seed. The conference championship game will be held on May 5.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Emma Gray Beacham was joined for Senior Night by her parents Bert and Jeanette Beacham and older brother Robert. It was the final home soccer match for Beacham who chose to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level next season at Pfeiffer University. Lady Scots junior Kaylee Miller was joined by her mother and younger brother at her final home soccer match. Miller has elected to spend her senior year studying in Japan with her father. The Lady Scots other senior Anna Griswold was joined by her parents and younger sister. It was the final home soccer match for Griswold who will leave Laurinburg and head to Chapel Hill in the fall to study at the University of North Carolina.

