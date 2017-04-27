Softball struggles against Richmond on Senior Night

LAURINBURG — It was a tale of two teams for the Lady Scots on Wednesday.

After scoring 20 runs in three games last weekend at the Gray’s Creek Bear Invitational, the Lady Scots bats went silent and they were unable to push a single run across the plate on Wednesday against the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Scots lack of an offense and six fielding errors left the door open for Richmond to seal an 11-0 win and earn its fifth consecutive regular-season Southeastern conference title.

It’s been a roller coaster season for the Lady Scots, one that has seen them on a down-hill spiral in the month of April losing seven of their last eight games.

Both teams put seniors in the circle as the Lady Scots Sarah McCall took on Richmond’s Mackenzie Ward. McCall took the loss for the Lady Scots allowing 11 runs off 11 hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Ward threw all six innings for the Lady Raiders allowing zero runs off four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Lady Scots only hits came off the bats of juniors Katie Lighthall, Bree Steele, Jenna Byrd and senior Jordan Danford.

Lighthall started the game off with a single to right before stealing second on a sacrifice fly by Macie Gibson. An infield grounder by McCall saw the Lady Scots with a runner on and two outs. A walk to Danford gave the Lady Scots a chance for a two-out rally with runners on the corners but an infield hit by Byrd saw the Lady Raiders tag Lighthall out at the plate to end the first inning.

A single by Steele in the second inning and a double a by Byrd in the fourth and Danford double in the sixth rounded out the hitting for the Lady Scots. The Lady Raiders plated one run in the first inning off a Lady Scots fielding error before being held scoreless in the second and third innings.

The fourth inning saw Richmond score two additional runs courtesy of two more fielding errors by the Lady Scots. The errors continued to result in Richmond runs in the fifth and sixth innings as the Lady Raiders tallied eight more runs forcing the 10-run mercy rule, ending the game early.

With the loss, the Lady Scots move to 7-11 overall and 3-7 in SEC play while Richmond moves to 18-3 overall and 9-0 in SEC play to win a fifth consecutive regular-season title.

The two teams wrap up their regular seasons on Friday in Rockingham at 7 p.m. The Southeastern conference softball tournament will kick off next week.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Jordan Danford hugs head coach Pat Williams during Wednesday’s Senior Night festivities. Danford had one of four hits for the Lady Scots falling to Richmond, 11-0. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_1651.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Jordan Danford hugs head coach Pat Williams during Wednesday’s Senior Night festivities. Danford had one of four hits for the Lady Scots falling to Richmond, 11-0.