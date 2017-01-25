I pledge allegiance to my political party?

Sounds a bit strange doesn’t it? Yet some of our fellow Americans are allowing loyalty to their political party to supersede the “Pledge of Allegiance” to the United States of America.

When they pledge allegiance to our country’s flag are they merely reciting an empty mantra they’ve repeated on hundreds of occasions or do they really understand what “I pledge allegiance means?

“I”- When the person speaking say’s “I” it means personal ownership.

“Pledge”- “A solemn promise or oath to keep your “Word of Honor.”

“Allegiance”– Loyalty, dedication, devotion, fidelity, honor.

As in our Country’s beginning “I Pledge of Allegiance” still represents: “A personal promise of unquestionable loyalty to the “ United States of America,” with no mention of a political party.”

Historically our country’s political system has been comprised of two major political parties with a relationship much like two rival football teams, adversaries but not enemies.

So what has changed? Why are some of our countrymen acting like they’re living in a banana republic like Puerto Rico where their last election was said to be less violent than most with only 11 related murders. Is this what we are headed for with all this political violence, ugly behavior from some sports figures and show business personalities.

The United States has taken pride in a smooth transition of power when changing political parties. Starting with Franklin Roosevelt until today’s Donald Trump our country has had seven Democrat and seven Republican presidents: one presidential resignation, one impeachment, one assassination, and one attempted assassination yet Americans put our country first and kept things running smoothly, well with one exception; when George W. Bush took over from President Clinton, according to the NY Times. Other than that childish episode no other such events have been documented.

There are those that will do anything to cause our new president to fail even going so far as to undermine our country’s economic stability and national security, much like blowing up your end of the ship because you don’t like the captain. Actions deemed “harmful” to our country just as Mr. Trump takes office:1), Mr. Obama waited seven years to retaliate against Russia’s previous hacking of U.S. government computers. Why now when leaving office is he imposing retaliatory sanctions against Russia?

2. The Fed recently revealed they plan to raise the interest rate four times in 2017? Raising interest rates is used to cool off an overheated economy and why do the interest hikes start after Mr. Obama leaves office?

3. Many unemployed have stopped looking for work and applied for disability instead. When Mr. Obama took office 7 million were receiving Disability payments, eight years later it’s 11 million. This deception is keeping the unemployed rate artificially low and created a deficit in the Disability Trust Fund. Billions of dollars must be taken from Social Security to stop the Disability Trust Fund from going bankrupt. Of course that will happen after Mr. Obama leaves office.

4. Using the U.N., Mr. Obama has turned our country’s back on Israel for the very first time ever, again, right as he leaves office.

5. No U.S. action was taken when Russia moved into Ukraine, so why is Mr. Obama moving troops into Poland, provoking Russia right before the Inauguration?

6.Mr. Obama has put huge areas of our nation’s soil and gas reserves off limits for development, right before he leaves office.

7. International manipulation by OPEC will cause gasoline prices to rise after Mr.Obama leaves office. All of these negatives will put tremendous stress on our economy. However, those that love their political party more than their country will be delighted.

This election involved several emotional issues: Hillary Clinton was said to have been preparing for the presidency for nearly 30 years. She filled her presidential resume with various government positions, unfortunately most were failures, none the less her effort was intense. Senior women viewed Hillary as their last chance to see a women president, also the growing Socialist wing of the Democrat party saw this defeat as a 8 to 12 year set-back for their agenda, however we must note Bernie Sanders did unexpectedly well even after proclaiming to be a Democrat Socialist. Bernie’s success with his Socialist trial balloon may inspire other Socialists in the Democrat Party to run in the near future.

Amazingly enough we were warned about “political parties” by our first President George Washington. President Washington warned: The two party political system contains a deep threat to the health of the nation for it allows a small but artful and enterprising minority to seize power from the people, grab the reins of government and destroy the system that created them.

Mark Schenck Contributing columnist

Mark Schenck is chairman of the Scotland County Republican Party

