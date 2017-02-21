Letter: Let’s all slow down

To the editor:Recently, how many times have you heard or asked yourself – “I’m so busy I can hardly have a moment to myself to do what I need to do at home, at work or for the people who need me the most?” Have we become a society of sound bites? Not really taking

Nearly every day I either read or hear of Bills passed without enough knowledge of the content, decisions made in such a hurry that terrible mistakes in judgment are made and the die is cast all because the usual checks and balances were not in place.

Being too quick to get on with the next bit of news, the next show, the next deadline causes unnecessary disasters. “Accidents,” for the most part, is a misnomer. If you run a red light, it is not an accident, it is negligence.

Recently, a friend’s family tombstone was chiseled with a misspelled word, not discovered until it was about to be set at the gravesite. A quick vote on lowering class size resulted in a bewildering situation involving #1, the need for more teachers and #2 how to “rob Peter to pay Paul” to pay for the extra teachers. Are PE, Art and Music dispensable?

HB2’s vote bypassed reason to saddle the citizens of N.C. with the loss of millions of dollars in needed revenue for years to come. (I know you’ve heard enough of this) but no one has stopped long enough to say, “Wait a minute, let’s take another look at this. We really acted in haste creating an imaginary problem.”

How many typos appear in the daily newspapers because no one took the time to proof read the fact that Mr. Jones’ name was escribed to Mrs. Bloomington’s picture – and she wasn’t even a transvestite, Mistakes are many in our busy lives but most of what are called accidents are really because of negligence. I know we don’t live in a perfect world, but we’ve become so accustomed to quick decisions and access to unlimited fast moving information that stupid things happen – not accidents but negligence.

There’s an old hymn called “Take Time to be Holy” that could be written to “take time to consider the consequences.” LSDMFT = Learn to Slow Down More for Truth.

Slow down and think before that sound bite comes back to bite you in the butt!

Carol Whitehead

Laurinburg