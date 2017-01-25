Please quantify making US great

To the editor:

President Donald Trump, you have said you can “make America great again.”

I am with you. Your success is our success. What can I do to help? But first, please give me quantifiable measures that will help me decide when you have succeeded. You can not just say ‘America is great again”, I must see it for myself. For example, what measures can we use to decide if Scotland County schools are great? Test scores? The National Assessment of Educational Progress?

How about jobs? You have said the unemployment figure, currently 4.6 percent, is incorrect because so many people have given up looking for work. What measure would you use? I just want to know, please.

How about cost of living? Would you use the Consumer Price Index, coupled with interest rate figures? The stock market? The poverty rate? Income inequality discrepancy? New jobs created? Rural communities job creation rate? Trade imbalance decreased? Home prices in rural communities?

What about health care quality? Number of people covered and cost?

Number using emergency room services unnecessarily? Obesity rate? Mental health services availability? Rural hospital stability? Access to drug treatment? Those would be meaningful to me.

How will I know when we are secure? The number of hate crimes? The murder rate? The juvenile crime rate? Gang violence? Gun violence?

How about using an international standard such as the Human Development Index (HDI)? This measure uses lifespan, GDP per capita, education level. Currently, the U.S. is number eight, behind Norway, Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, Germany, and the “Netherlands. I recommend this Index as a beginning measurement.

Please specify which numbers I should watch so I will know when you have done what you told us only you could do — make America country great again.

John P. Schmidt

Laurinburg