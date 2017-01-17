Letter: Sound bites, not facts

To the editor:

There has been so much back and forth about Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech in electronic and print media. The best description I have read was in the Laurinburg Exchange’s Jan. 11 reprint of a Sampson Independent editorial. “In Streep’s words was a resounding message about a growing attitude in our country that is raising a generation of people interested only in those who tell them what they want to hear.”

So much of the criticism I have heard about President Barack Obama is all but word for word “sound bites” from Fox News and conservative talk radio.

I wonder – if technical experts had created a deceptive film depicting Barack Obama boasting about committing sexual assault and getting away with it due to his prestigious status, would Fox news and conservative talk radio have justified it as “locker room banter?” Would they have defended Obama the way they defended Donald Trump? Or would listeners who wanted to believe Obama was guilty have been led in that direction? If nine recruited witnesses had claimed that Barack Obama assaulted them, would they have been insulted as liars, or continually interviewed on Fox News and talk radio, by hosts “…who tell them what they want to hear?”

Although almost immediately exposed, so many still believe the deceptive photo-shopped alteration of candidate Obama, implying he refused to salute the American flag. If a deception such as I suggested had been successful, would we still be hearing that the president born in Kenya, who never went to Harvard, was guilty of at least nine sexual assaults? What do you think?

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg