Scotland Juinor Service League thanked

To the editor:

The staff of the Scotland County Memorial Library would like to publicly express our gratitude to the Laurinburg Junior Service League members. Through the generous use of their time, talents and resources the library was the beneficiary of a generous gift of children furniture. This new furniture truly makes the wonderful addition to the library’s ability to provide a safe, enjoyable place for Scotland County children to use while in the library.

Again, our many thanks to the Laurinburg Junior Service League members.

Leon L. Gyles

Director Scotland County Memorial Library