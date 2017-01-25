Scotland County offers opportunities

In the year 2000, I returned to my hometown of Laurinburg, to provide home care for my mother who suffered from Alzheimer’s.

As a newlywed, my southern Californian wife who was a vegetarian agreed to move with me to a rural southern county that had more hogs than people. The good news is that we are still married and have two beautiful daughters. The bad news is that my wife is no longer a vegetarian.

Returning home I was stunned at how our region’s challenges had grown. These challenges sometimes make national news due to our unemployment, crime and poverty but what about our assets, our opportunities?

I began working as a mental health therapist with young people who had been kicked out of home, out of school and put on probation. With these three strikes, these are the young people who end up in adult prisons. In 2011 our clinical pilot combined intensive therapy, gardening, and service learning projects to help 12 such youth. These youth had been headed to lockup, but reversed their future; they ‘flipped their prisons.’ They named the project growingchange.org. They grew food and gave weekly boxes to families in need. The program has been 92 percent effective during the five-year clinical pilot in keeping high-risk youth out of adult prison. Older youth now mentor younger recruits, grow food for needy families, build micro-economies, launch their own businesses, speak at universities and train adults around the state.

On Dec. 9, 2013, our African American and Native American youth co-leaders helped explain our plan to Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) executive leadership to convert the old Scotland Correctional Facility outside of Wagram into a sustainable farm to serve troubled youth, returning veterans and our community. We have built a team that includes DPS, seven universities, NC Cooperative Extention, NC Parks and Recreation, NC Department of Agriculture, local/state leadership, the veteran community, our interfaith community, and our youth. We won the approval of DPS to ‘Flip the Prison.’

Poor rural areas were sold prisons as a form of economic development but now those sites are closed and falling into disuse and vandalism; over 25 in North Carolina alone. Our mission is to reclaim, attain and sustain by reclaiming abandoned buildings and opportunities for troubled youth and veterans, attaining education for our communities and sustaining wellness for our region. What to do with these rusting tools of justice is itself a question of justice. GrowingChange is answering the question of what to do with old prisons by creating a nationally innovative, replicable model for closed prison reuse. We will transform jail cells into aquaponic tanks, guard towers into climbing walls, the prison bus into a traveling museum, the old ‘hot box’ into a recording studio, and more. Our converted sites will provide court diversions for youth, employment for young adults, residential college internships for veterans, food for the hungry and market access for small farmers.

The story of ‘flipping’ closed prisons in poor rural areas to serve veterans, troubled youth and community members exudes hope as it captures attention. We have been featured in the award-winning, UNCP documentary Voices of the Lumbee (4/11/14), were one of seven videos produced to celebrate the 100th year celebration of NC Cooperative Extension, have an article in NC A&T State’s lead publication, Solutions, were interviewed by the Marshal Project and covered in the Nov/Dec 2014 edition of Sierra Club’s international magazine, Sierra (page 15). We were interviewed for NPR’s State of Things.

We are looking forward to growing winter greens in the new hoop house at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church Community Garden, starting our capital campaign, moving onto the prison site, expanding our veteran involvement and offering new beginnings for those in need.

After my mother died, I took my wife out to eat to say thanks and to find out where I would be moving next. My southern Californian wife wanted to stay in Scotland County to raise a family because of the area’s sense of community. The lack of L.A.’s traffic helped as well. Our county has opportunities for folks to work together, innovate and grow the kind of change we need. I am glad to be home.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sanford_cmyk.jpg

Noran Sanford Focus on Scotland

Noran Sanford, board chair of GrowingChange, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders on making Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.

Noran Sanford, board chair of GrowingChange, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders on making Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.