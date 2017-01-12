Help for the job you want

The Help You Need For The Job You Want!

As we all know, the primary catalyst for economic growth is jobs. NCWorks serves as a key connector between employers whoneed workers and individuals looking to create a better future. In essence, we help match individuals with jobs.

A key first step is providing employees access to a huge cross-section of jobs. If a person visits NCWorks Online, they will realize that we post all types of positions from general laborer to professional jobs. Our system also spiders into websites such as Indeed, Monster and other professional search engines that employers normally have to pay a fee to utilize.

In addition to connecting individuals with job postings, NCWorks Career Centers provide job-training programs and services to help workers increase their skill-set and obtain meaningful employment. No matter the circumstances or background, our career centers can help individuals maximize their job search.

At each Career Center individuals have free access to computers to search for job opportunities along with access to job fairs and workshops that will help workers connect with employers. Workers can also find out how to earn a Career Readiness Certificate, a recognizable skills credential that facilitates job placement, retention and advancement. We have labor market information available so people can learn more about industries of interest, what they pay and how you can move up in those careers.

NCWorks Career Centers also offer special programs to targeted populations. These include helping veterans overcome barriers to employment, people drawing unemployment insurance benefits, job seekers with criminal records, individuals who have limited English-speaking capabilities and young adults who need help in their career.

Each individual receives personalized assistance with a Career Advisor to help determine the resources that will best help their cause. As an example, NCWorks Career Center-Scotland County Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist recently assisted John who is a newly separated veteran from the U.S. Army with barriers to employment. John obtained an electronic technician background while serving in the military for six years. At 26 years old he has an interest in electronics, but did not want to be in the traditional college setting for 2 to 4 years to obtain a degree in Electrical Engineering. NCWorks Career Center Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist met with John in November 2016 and recommended an electronic program called Vae Skills Training and Certification (STAC) with an organization named “Veterans Assembled Electronic, LLC”. John will be able to obtain recognized credentials from the Electronics Technicians Association and Association Connecting Electronics Industries. This opportunity will give John the small classroom setting that he desires and the close knit group of former veterans working toward the same goal of getting certified in the field of electronics. As John continues to work toward his goal of becoming a certified Electronic Technician, NCWorks Career Center-Scotland County Disable Veterans Outreach Program Specialist will continue to

provide intensive services to John to assist with removing his barriers to employment in order to make him job ready upon graduation.

Finally, in addition to providing job postings and training, our local NCWorks Career Centers will also help applicants set up their profile on NCWorks Online, the state’s official job search portal. Having a profile on NCWorks Online exposes resumes to employers across North Carolina. It matches worker’s skills with those required for a job, provides information on training opportunities, and gives access to real-time labor market information, including wage and occupation projections.

Improving job opportunities is critical to making Laurinburg/Scotland County a great place to live, work, and play. So get involved with NCWorks. You can search for jobs in your area and become prepared to advance your career. Registration is free at: www.ncworks.gov. NCWorks Career Centers are your source for connecting with employers. For more information please plan to visit our local NCWorks Career Center-Scotland County located at 303 North Main Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or give us a call at 910-276-4260.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Regina_Smalls-page-001_cmyk.jpg

Regina Smalls Focus on Scotland

Regina Smalls, manager of NCWorks Career Center forScotland/Richmond/Hoke, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders on making Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.

Regina Smalls, manager of NCWorks Career Center forScotland/Richmond/Hoke, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders on making Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.