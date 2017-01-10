The subject of ‘ethics in city government’ is on the agenda for tonight’s retreat. Council member Dee Hammond asked for it to be discussed. I am not sure exactly what Ms. Hammond has in mind.

I hope her ethics discussion will focus on the most important ethical principles of good government; transparency and open government.

The North Carolina General Statutes give great importance to the principles of transparency and open government. The statutes state “public bodies that govern in North Carolina exist solely to conduct the people’s business, and it is the public policy of the state of North Carolina that hearings, deliberations and actions of these bodies be conducted openly.”

Transparency means “easy to detect”, or “having thoughts or motives that are easily perceived.” Definitions of transparency include “unconcealed”, “clear” “readily seen through” ‘free of deceit.’ Transparent government is often defined as “a government that is open, honest and accountable.” In a free society, transparency is government’s obligation to share information with citizens. It is ‘at the heart of how citizens hold their public officials accountable.’

That seems straightforward enough. Public bodies are elected to do the public’s business, not their own business. Everything they do or say is open to the public because they are doing the people’s business. An ethical public official understands and must adhere to the principle that anything he or she says or does, when it is regarding conducting the public’s business, should be open and transparent.

So why is it that many citizens in Laurinburg often question the transparency of their city council? Many people seem to have the impression there is a fair amount of ‘behind the scenes’ discussion and decisions made by this public body. That the important issues before council have been already been discussed and decided on outside the public’s eye. I don’t want to just single out city council here, many citizens think the same of all the ‘public bodies’ that govern here in Scotland County.

Tonight, at the retreat, when we discuss ethical government, city council will likely deny that the public’s business is being conducted outside the public’s eye. But then how can you explain, for instance, city council’s recent vote to spend another $100,000 on Phase 2 plans of their new City Hall.

Since I have been mayor there have been approximately 100 issues that have been voted on by council. These votes require a “motion” and “second” before a vote is taken. Not once has it occurred that Councilman Curtis Leak and Councilwoman Mary Jo Adams made the motion and the second. That is until Mr. Leak made the motion to move forward on the City Hall and Ms. Adams seconded it. This may have just been by chance. Or, much more likely, council had already decided to use the old tactic of having the members not up for re-election make the unpopular motion and second. Again, this may have just been one of those amazing, one-in-a-hundred coincidences. But, to most observers, it was not. And it is behavior like this by council that erode the public’s trust that the public’s business is truly being conducted openly and transparently. Council is not supposed to be discussing the public’s business out of the public’s eye. Not at all. It is unethical.

So, at tonight’s retreat, when we get to Ms. Hammond’s ethics, I am going to ask council that they pledge not to discuss the people’s business except during open meetings. I asked council to follow this ethical principle at the last retreat, but they refused to adhere to it. This is not an attempt to stop council from socializing amongst themselves between meetings. The statutes say that social gatherings amongst public officials are ethical, as long as the public’s business is not being discussed.

This is a very important issue. It is this lack of transparency, this lack of openness that destroys the public’s trust and interest in how their city is governed. Discussing the public’s business out of the public’s eye is usually cowardly, it is often corrupt, and it is always unethical. It is a way for public officials to manipulate the public and to conceal from the public what is what and who is who. It is a way for council members to get their private agendas paid for on the public’s dime.

So, tonight, we will see if council will commit to ethical government. But, like many citizens of Laurinburg, I won’t be a bit surprised if they have already discussed this amongst themselves and made yet another decision out of the public’s eye.

Matthew Block serves as mayor of Laurinburg. He writes a bi-weekly column on the city and municipal issues.

