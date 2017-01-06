Heritage Center to promote county

Over the next week, you will start to see the finishing touches on a new, consolidated, tourism attraction in Scotland County. Over the past year, a great deal of effort has been taken to bring together four different attractions under one footprint.

Introducing the North Carolina Rural Heritage Center.

The center will bring together, under one entity, the John Blue House, the historic properties (now called “Heritage Village”) located behind the house, the Museum of Agriculture and History (formally called the Scotland County Museum), and the Indian Museum of the Carolinas (which used to be located on Turnpike Road). All of the components are managed and operated by the Scotland County Historic Properties Commission.

As we all know, tourism is big business in our state. It also helps contribute an economic impact of approximately $40 million to Scotland County. One of the most valuable, and growing areas of tourism is what is referred to as “Heritage Tourism.” Visiting rural sites and historic properties, museums and old homes all rank in the top 10 “things to do” while visiting our state (behind visit friends, family, go to the beach, shop, dine out). Over 80 percent of tourists visit a historic site. Twenty-five percent visit four plus sites a year. The value from a tourism standpoint is “heritage tourist” tend to stay in a place longer, and spend more money per day while visiting.

Additionally, surveys indicate travelers like locations that have a combination of national, historic, cultural, and educational sites. By more formally bringing together the John Blue House, properties and museums, the TDA and Historic Properties realized we could market a single destination to potential tourists. This does not mean we will not market the entities separately as well…we will. We also appreciate the John Blue House is the central attraction. But being able to present the complete footprint as the NC Rural Heritage Center will allow us to more effectively and efficiently market the destination.

This is especially valuable with tour groups and bus tours. As an example, we recently hosted a group of senior citizens from out-of-state. They started out in the morning at the Center. Then took a break for lunch at General McArthur’s, and a swing by the St. Andrews Equestrian Center. After their break, the group returned to the NC Rural Heritage Center for the remainder of their tour, and then visited Cypress Bend Vineyard for a tasting and tour. It is this “total package” – with the Center as the main draw that we can now market.

The development of this program could not have been accomplished without the partnership of Lee Gaunt, Leon Butler, Jim Walker, John Stewart, and everyone else affiliated with the Scotland County Historic Properties Commission. Their passion and commitment often goes unnoticed – but never unappreciated. Additionally, I would like to thank all of the volunteers and docents that staff the house and museums. Without your dedication and sacrifice, we simply would not have these wonderful historic sites. Also, starting this past year, volunteers from St. Andrews, SACS and the Scotland County Highland Games also stepped forward to help staff and make sure the museums and house were opened on weekends – thank you all for helping out. We look forward to your continued support. And finally, I would like to thank Papa Williams and his team of professionals at East Coast Signage here in Laurinburg. They have already installed the primary and directional signs, and will be installing the monument sign shortly. Top notch Papa, couldn’t have done it with out you.

As part of the marketing effort, we are creating a new web site www.nc-rural-heritage.com. As stated earlier, each entity can also be marketed separately, so each entity has its own url – for example, www.johnbluehouse.com.

Additionally, we have created a “cell phone” tour for the Center. This way, patrons can either take a guided tour provided by one of the volunteers, or they can simply dial the phone number (910-518-5240) and take a self-guided tour throughout the property. “Stations” are set up at key stops on the tour so that visitors can simply dial the prompt and hear specifics about that area. This “cell phone” tour is currently being expanded across other tourism sites in the county.

As we set into the winter, the museum and properties will continue to be prepped for visitors. Again, the elements of the North Carolina Rural Heritage Center are:

The John Blue House – This beautiful home is a reflection of the heart and soul of John Blue. The stunning “Steamboat” architecture presents a unique look from the outside and is highlighted by such rooms as the parlor, bedrooms and the dining room.

Heritage Village – Presents an assortment of homesteads (these structures are often mistaken as old slave quarters – rather they are homes that belonged to farmers in the area), a cotton gin, tobacco barn and county store also provide a glimpse into rural life after the Civil War).

The Museum of Agriculture and History – Featuring hit and miss engines, agricultural inventions, home appliances from yesteryear, a full-sized train engine, and arguably the best collection of antique cars in the Carolinas.

The Indian Museum of the Carolinas – Highlights include an original canoe, an extensive collection of arrowheads, and a look at three different Native-American villages: Carolina Bays, Fishing Weirs, and Indian Mounds,

For information on the center and its hours of operation, or to find out how you can help the Scotland County Historic Properties Commission make Laurinburg/Scotland County a better place to live, work and play, contact the commission at 910-277-2456.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HughesPRINT.jpg

Cory Hughes Focus on Scotland

Cory Huges, executive director of the Scotland County Tourism Development Authority, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders on making Laurinburg/Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.

Cory Huges, executive director of the Scotland County Tourism Development Authority, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders on making Laurinburg/Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.