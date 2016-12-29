The end of the year is a time to reflect on the past year and to look forward to the new one. The city of Laurinburg had several noteworthy accomplishments in the past year and yet there is much to be done in the year ahead.

In 2016, Laurinburg made significant steps forward in the development of its major assets. St. Andrews announced their new football program, the hospital received national recognition for safety, and the historic downtown will be unquestionably more attractive with the Art Park and renovation of the Market Furniture and State Bank Buildings. The City of Laurinburg added to this positive momentum with important accomplishments; obtaining grants and starting plans for further downtown improvements, winning a $700,000 economic development award to develop a several hundred acre City Industrial Site on Highway 74, enhancing the City’s character by banning more solar farms on main thoroughfares, and adding attractive entrance signs.

And yet, even with these exciting developments there seems to be more than a vague sense among citizens that maybe Laurinburg is not all we would like for it to be. For instance, although we want to believe the promises made by the Scotland Economic Development Brain Trust in 2016, we are disappointed that the year passed, like so many before it, without any new industry coming to Laurinburg. And, although 2016 was notable for Laurinburg’s youth finally get the opportunity to play disc golf(whatever that is), at the Morgan Complex, these same youth still have to hitch a ride 10 miles out of Laurinburg to get to the nearest indoor basketball court. In 2016 we learned the citizens may get a new school and new city hall. While Laurinburg citizens were reassured by their leaders that this will be the best use of $70 million of their tax dollars over the next 20 years, some citizens still seem to wonder if our leaders have lost touch with reality. And, although Laurinburg citizens will more than likely always look back fondly on 2016 as the year their County tax rate plummeted by a penny, there are some who dare to hope that in 2017 the County taxes could possibly be dropped even more dramatically.

In 2016 we reveled in the accomplishments of our citizens, despite questionable treatment of them by their leaders. From Mary Elliott’s viral video of the Laurinburg Parade, to Carrie Dean’s acceptance by Yale, and from our Football Fighting Scots being ranked number 1 in the State of North Carolina to our graduation rate reaching an all-time high, there was much to be proud of. On the other hand, 2016 also saw a volunteer Pastor fired by the City for speaking out on issues. Also, City Council spent $150,000 on preliminary plans for their new City Hall before even asking citizens for their input. To add insult to injury, City Council continues to spend the citizen’s money on this project even after the majority of citizens pleaded with them to stop.

So, it is an exciting yet uncertain time here in Laurinburg, as we say goodbye to 2016 and welcome 2017. Will the New Year see all our beloved elementary schools deserted and the smiling faces of our School Board and Superintendent with shovels in hand digging the taxpayers’ grave? Or will our school leaders surprise the citizens by actually listening to them and perhaps just close only one school and inspire our

children to excel by building a beautiful Early College building on the St. Andrews campus? Will 2017 see our City Council break ground on their $10 million monument to the good ole boy power gone awry, or will 2017 be the year Council builds something the citizens actually need? Will 2017 be the year of bold initiatives to lower crime, litter, and the cost of living? Or will 2017 be doing the same things that haven’t worked for decades (litter sweeps, centralized policing, and high taxes) and hoping for a different result?

As the new year beckons with the God-given opportunity to write a new chapter in our individual lives and a new chapter in the collective life of our beloved Laurinburg, let us move forward, together, with the good of all, not the interests of the few, as our guiding principle.

Matthew Block Mayor’s column

Matthew Block serves as mayor of Laurinburg. He writes a bi-weekly column on the city and municipal issues.

