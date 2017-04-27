Spring festival offers fun, inspiration

Set in the heart of downtown Laurinburg along Main Street, the Spring Arts Festival on Saturday, April 29, will offer fun and inspiration for the whole family. Not only will visitors find great arts and crafts, but they will also enjoy the whole experience — from talking to the artists to listening to live music, grabbing a bite to eat and watching artists demonstrate their crafts. This family-friendly activity features something for everyone!

Remember those childhood days of endless coloring, painting, and creating? The inaugural Spring Arts Festival in Laurinburg will recapture the excitement felt during our childhood art classes and messy painting sessions on the back porch. During our celebration of art, observe or learn a new artistic talent, attend a performance by local artists, and revel in all the artistic possibilities open to you right here in Laurinburg.

The schedule for the day is packed and will truly offer something for everything! Beginning at 10:00 am, the artists who created the sculptures in the Laurinburg Art Garden will introduce themselves and the new pieces that will be displayed downtown for the next year. Free performances by local bands and dance companies at the downtown stage will span the afternoon from 12-5 pm. All day, you can also attend the Makers Market in the James Lot. The Bold-Faced Liars’ Showdown takes the stage at the Arts Center at 2 pm. Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased at the Arts Center. Attendees of the festival are also invited and encouraged to attend the Arts Council’s Fundraiser Concert featuring NonoClay and the IQ on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Buy your tickets now.

Take this opportunity to taste delicious local food with food vendors or relax in one of our downtown restaurants. Local shops, restaurants and businesses will be open all day and will join in making this event an outstanding arts festival. Stations throughout downtown will provide information about not only the day’s events, but on what is coming up for summer at the Arts Council, the Library, Parks and Recreation and many churches and civic organizations in town.

Throughout the day, the arts and crafts are first and foremost, and our festival offers attendees the opportunity to meet the artists and connect with them about their artwork. Their art will be available for sale and meeting the artist often makes ownership of a handcrafted piece much more meaningful because of the personal connection between the artist and the viewers. Explore your own creative side by taking part in the sidewalk chalk contest or trust the expertise of UNCP faculty and students at creation stations to celebrate the smallest artists with free craft activities.

Our goal for this festival and for all upcoming events in downtown Laurinburg is that walking through the festival is a delight for the senses. This growing festival will highlight how our downtown and community are supporting local art and artists. We hope that each year brings new artists, new discoveries and new inspirations to the festival.

You can help the Arts Council continue with our mission by buying a chance to win the beautiful quilt being raffled for our annual spring raffle.

The upcoming Spring Arts Festival reflects a strong partnership between the City of Laurinburg, the Arts Council of Scotland County, and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in

support of the arts, arts education, and celebration of community. Join us in thanking everyone involved and attending for his or her support of local arts! Volunteers and Sponsors are what keep the Spring Arts Festival rolling. We couldn’t do it without those dedicated individuals who choose to give their time.

We also look forward to sharing this day with the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s FUNd Run-4-Life and celebrating together just what makes Laurinburg and great place to live, work and play.

Erin Rembert Focus on Scotland

Erin Rembert, executive director of the Arts Council of Scotland County, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders on making Laurinburg/Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.

