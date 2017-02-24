Our View: Helping those in need always terrific bargain

Have you thanked a volunteer today?

You need to because your gratitude is their pay.

You have a chance to both thank and help volunteers at the Scotland Volunteer Thrift Store by storing by the shop this week to take advantage of an anniversary sale.

To celebrate, the tidy, little downtown shop will have all its clothing priced at .25 cents. The sale began on Tuesday and will run through Saturday. Every purchase made during the sale will get a free item and a chance to win one of four prizes to be drawn next Tuesday.

The store is using the sale to show its appreciation for all the donations, purchases and support that the community has shown.

Also, beginning in March, the third Wednesday of every month, there will be a bag sale. For just $2, all the clothing you can get in a bag is yours.

Scotland Volunteer Thrift Store opened in 2011 offering “like new” clothing at an extra low price to assist families that had their homes destroyed by fire. The store has been fortunate that many of the clothes and household items have been donated by the community.

The thrift store is run by Scotland Health Care volunteers and two part-time employees. The profits are returned to the hospital to help with a variety of programs. The volunteer department has been able to assist in buying snacks for Cancer Center patients. Proceeds also support the foundation department; scholarships for two rising seniors in the volunteer program; the newborn nursery; medication assistance for discharged patients; FUNd Run; and the Women’s Health Event.

The store is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 9 until 3 pm. The store takes donations during its open hours every day. If you have an item too heavy to bring in, give them a call and they will come pick it up.

The Scotland Volunteer Thrift Store is located at 114 Roper St. in Laurinburg. The shop can be reached at 910-506-2160.

If you have any questions or would like to inquire about volunteering, call Nancy Rogers, Volunteer manager. 910-291-7314.