Outgoing Scotland chamber chair, Dean Nichols, focused on growth

Whether it’s setting a positive example for middle schoolers or supporting a local nonprofit, St. Andrews employees are often giving their time and resources to our community. With the Laurinburg Area Campaign kickoff on the horizon, your donations will support these employees and their community efforts. This mutual relationship of giving is an important part of our local culture.

In 1974, after a general job search, Pennsylvanians Dr. William Loftus and his wife, Edna Ann, packed up and started their trek to St. Andrews. Over 40 years later, they are still active on our campus and have found numerous opportunities to serve in Laurinburg. Recently retiring from his position of Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness, Loftus is again in the classroom as Emeritus Professor of French. He has served on Boards of the Arts Council, United Way, Chamber of Commerce, and continues serving on the Scotland Regional Hospice Board. Loftus was recognized in 2012 with the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service and the NC Governor’s Medallion Award for Lifetime Achievement in Volunteer Service.

“It’s important for people to give something to their communities, not just constantly take things from their communities,” said Loftus. “It’s a two-way street.”

Ellen Thompson, a graduate of St. Andrews and Director of Alumni Relations, recently found herself accompanying and sponsoring a group of middle school girls to watch Hidden Figures at the Laurinburg Cinema. She also serves on the Board of the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center of Scotland County. In this role she has helped with fundraising activities – yard sales, plate sales and raffles. She also serves on the Board of Deacons (along with Loftus) at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

Dr. Larry Schulz, Emeritus Professor of Politics and Asian Studies, has been active in the community since his arrival in 1971. Serving on multiple boards – Chamber of Commerce (Government Affairs & Green Committee), Laurinburg Presbyterian, Habitat for Humanity – much of Schulz’s volunteer work has been through the Rotary Club. One project of the club is giving dictionaries to all third graders in the community.

“The students love these books,” said Schulz. “Sometimes it’s the first real book they’ve ever owned.”

The Ride like a Knight program at the Equestrian Center has been in existence for almost 20 years. As director of the program, Liz Dulski, also a graduate of St. Andrews, spends about 20 hours a week conducting lessons for over 75 kids from four Scotland County schools. These free lessons promote balance, encourage listening, boost confidence and assist in developing many other life skills. Numerous volunteers from campus and the community help these children learn to ride. The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg has been an avid supporter of the program by purchasing helmets and other equipment for the riders when needed.

“Many of these kids started riding in kindergarten and now they are in middle school,” explained Dulski. “It’s great to watch them grow so much because of the program.”

Rooney Coffman came to St. Andrews as a freshman in the sixties. Transitioning from student to employee, he was instrumental in creating the first Science Olympiad in 1974. In a few weeks, over 40 years later, he will host hundreds of middle school students from around the state on our campus for the state-wide Science Olympiad. What began as a gathering of a few hundred students in competition on our campus has grown into a massive annual state-wide event with multiple states participating around the country.

Cinny Beggs, Theater Instructor, has only been with St. Andrews for a few years. However, she is already making her mark on campus and within the community. Working to reignite a theater program on campus, she has several plays, a musical and two talent shows under her belt with her third upcoming show tomorrow night (Feb. 24). She was recently instrumental in helping the Arts Council organize and deliver their first community talent show where proceeds went to bolster Encore! (Laurinburg’s local theater group). Beggs thinks it is important to have community involvement and is hoping for more.

“Sometimes our presence in the community may be put on a back burner, but our presence can increase with involvement,” said Beggs.

So when we come to you in the next few weeks asking for support of St. Andrews, know that you will be helping a community of givers. Not only faculty and staff who give but our hundreds of student-athletes and coaches who find ways to support local organizations and businesses throughout the year. St. Andrews has continued to be an economic contributor for the Laurinburg area, providing hundreds of jobs, bringing thousands of visitors to the area, and offering free services to the community. We could not survive without you and we hope you feel you could not survive without us. Together, we make Laurinburg/Scotland County a great place to live, work, and play.

Misty McMillan Focus on Scotland

Misty McMillan, director of communications for St. Andrews University, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders to make Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.

Misty McMillan, director of communications for St. Andrews University, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders to make Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.