Stop demonizing diversity of opinion

Political rhetoric is bombarding us to the point we may want to ignore it all, but we can’t.

We have to sift through it to make informed, reasonable judgments about issues we care about. So how do we separate propaganda from informed arguments?

One way is to watch for red flags meant to mislead or side-track us, to hinder clear thinking and forestall rational discussion. A few of these tactics are personal attacks and name calling; either-or arguments; blanket generalizations unsupported by facts; smear campaigns; inflammatory, emotional language; and circular arguments.

Rep. Pittinger’s editorial “Work to look after unborn continues” (Feb. 2) is full of these red flags. It’s based on the blanket generalization that all abortion should be illegal. It offers us a simplistic either-or alternative: we’re “pro-life” if we agree with him, “pro-choice” if we don’t. “Pro-choice”—notice his inflammatory language—means we “advocate for the murder of little babies,” the “rip[ing] apart” of “children” even in “the ninth month of pregnancy.”

We’ve heard the “pro-life,” “pro-choice” opposition so often from both sides that we may believe it, or maybe we keep quiet when abortion comes up. But we know it’s more complicated. Most of us fall somewhere in the middle.

You may call yourself “pro-life” but disagree all abortion should be outlawed. Maybe you think the government has no business interfering in your private life. Maybe you’ve worried about how a friend facing an unplanned pregnancy will raise a child she can’t afford. You may privately think abortion is a necessary evil in cases of rape or incest, or if a woman’s life is in danger, or if she’s too young or too old or suffers from a disability.

You may call yourself “pro-choice” and still question abortion’s morality. Maybe you’d never have an abortion yourself but support the right of families to make these private decisions.

You may object to only the rich having access to abortions. Maybe the thought of late-term abortions repels you.

We all need to base our convictions on facts, not unsubstantiated opinions, so here are a few facts Rep. Pittenger ignores. In most circumstances abortion is legal only in the first two trimesters. Almost 99 percent occur before 21 weeks, and most hospitals won’t perform them later than the 22nd week. These procedures look nothing like the descriptions designed to inflame us. Late-term abortions occur only when a fetus is too damaged to survive outside the womb or the mother’s health is endangered or both; they represent only 0.2 percent of the total number. The Congressional Budget Office recently estimated that barring reimbursement for abortions would cost the country $130 million over the next ten years.

Poll after poll has shown most of us support Planned Parenthood, yet Rep. Pittenger wants to cut off its federal funding. It does get 38 percent of its support from Medicaid and Title X, programs for low-income Americans, but this money cannot be used for abortions, which in fact represent a tiny fraction of Planned Parenthood’s work. The organization’s primary tasks are providing health care to 2.5 million people, mainly in rural areas underserved by medical professionals; sex education (in 2014, to 1.4 million American parents and children); and expanded access to birth control. These last two services—and the tax dollars that support them—are partly responsible for the 40-year low in teen pregnancies and the lowest abortion rate since it was legalized (a 17 percent drop between 2004 and 2013 alone).

Only when we reject polarizing rhetoric, stop demonizing each other, and recognize our common middle ground can we begin honest, civil discussions to address the issues we care about.

Scotland Country Democratic Women Contributing columnists

This article was written by members of the Scotland Country Democratic Women — Nancy Barrineau, Mary Evans, Bonnie Kelley and Jan Schmidt.

