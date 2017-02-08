Not all communities in North Carolina or the nation can say they have a quality public, comprehensive university in their “backyard.” Just 17 miles from Laurinburg, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) stands as a leading partner with Scotland County and the region in improving our economy and quality of life through numerous educational, service, and research programs for people in our area.

Since becoming chancellor in 2015, Dr. Robin Gary Cummings, formerly a well-known thoracic surgeon in our region, has promoted this fitting mission for UNCP: “Changing Lives Through Education.” By directly and indirectly impacting every area of our region’s economic development – education, health and healthcare, infrastructure, arts, tourism, culture, and quality of life – UNCP is improving lives throughout Scotland County and the region.

As a comprehensive university, UNCP offers quality education and career advancement opportunities at a reasonable cost through its broad range of 43 baccalaureate, 18 master’s programs, and partnerships with other universities in medicine, physical therapy, engineering, and veterinary medicine. The delivery mode of courses/programs include face-to-face, online, and hybrid (face-to-face and online) instruction. Fall enrollment was 6,268, with 5,514 undergraduates and 754 master’s students. UNCP students this year come from 90 NC counties (276 from Scotland County), 35 states, and 10 countries.

Research shows that earning a college degree helps unlock opportunities for: higher rates of employment and job retention, greater earnings, and job satisfaction. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has reported that the incomes of college graduates in 2015 were generally 70 percent higher than those with only high school diplomas (that income differential was only 20 percent in 1980). Yellen also correlates higher education to the changing forces in the job market such as globalization and technology, stating “Success will continue to be tied to education, in part because a good education enhances one’s ability to adapt to a changing economy.”

While it is widely understood that a college degree and the experiences gained while earning that degree can be transformational, one of the big challenges for many students and families is the cost of attending college. UNCP and the UNC system are on the threshold of making higher education more affordable. For fall semester 2018, UNCP has been selected with two other UNC campuses to participate in the NC Promise Tuition Plan. Tuition will be lowered to $500 per semester for in-state students and $2,500 per semester for out-of-state students. This tuition reduction will save NC students and families approximately $10,000 over the four-year undergraduate experience. The UNC system also just released a new Strategic Plan with goals to make a degree more affordable for low-income and rural area students, including: increasing enrollment of low-income students by 13%; increasing enrollment of students from rural areas by 11%; and increasing graduates from rural counties by 20%. These plans provide wonderful opportunities for more students from our region to earn a quality degree from a university noted for providing personal attention. Chancellor Cummings emphasizes: “Our University will continue its historic mission of access to a quality education, while also providing the personal experience that has come to define a UNCP education.”

UNCP’s economic impact on Scotland County and the region is tremendous. Approximately 105 (12 percent) of UNCP’s 870 faculty and staff and more than 1,200 alumni call Scotland County home, contributing to the economy and community through their talents, service, and support of local businesses. The University’s Entrepreneurship Incubator benefits Scotland County and the entire region by helping develop new businesses, while the Small Business and Technology Center (SBTDC) assists with a variety of local business needs. UNCP has also partnered with Richmond Community College and the Scotland County Public Schools (41 percent of all certified personnel are UNCP graduates). UNCP’s Givens Performing Arts Center and athletics programs are also significant attractors for tourism and anyone wishing to relocate to the region.

UNCP continues to be a major economic partner and engine for our area, producing graduates who impact Scotland County, the southeast, and beyond through education, business development, research, service, and enhancing quality of life. Chancellor Cummings described this relationship well at the 2016 Laurinburg-Scotland Chamber Education Summit: “I want everyone in Scotland County to think of UNCP as your public university. We’re educating your

students, we’re fueling your workforce, we’re volunteering in your communities, we’re supporting your businesses. We appreciate your support of us, and we’re here to serve you!”

Charles Jenkins

Clinical Professor of Educational Leadership

Counseling and School Administration

Phone: 910-521-6323

Charles Jenkins Focus on Scotland

Charles Jenkins, former provost and interim chancellor at UNCP and former chair of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Economic Development Forum, wrote this week's Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders on making Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.

