Mayor’s strategy: Enrage and engage

This week marks one year since I was sworn in as your mayor. It is a good opportunity to review my performance, share what I have learned and what to expect over the last three years of my term.

I ran for Mayor not so much against Mayor Parker, but against city council’s plans to construct a new City Hall to be paid for, in part, by raising water rates 35 percent and not lowering electric rates. Over the past year, the price of the City Hall increased from $5 million to $10 million, Council spent $200,000 on plans even before getting any citizen input, the city’s water fund has mushroomed to over $3 million dollars of money collected from the citizens, and city council has ignored near unanimous citizen opposition to their new city hall. I have tried, in every possible way to stop this. I asked council for an unbiased consultant to review the situation. I asked Council to hold a public referendum. council ignored those requests.

Nevertheless, by using a grassroots strategy of ‘engage and enrage’ and shining the light on council’s behavior, council’s plans have been significantly slowed. Does anyone doubt that council’s $10 million City Hall would be half way up by now if not for these efforts? But now, there are only nine months to November’s election. Probably too little time to build it and too politically risky to try. Therefore, this November’s city council election will be, essentially and finally, a referendum on the New City Hall. So, I leave it to you to decide, but I would argue that I have lived up to my end of the bargain, fighting against city council’s unpopular plan of forcing the citizens to take on $900,000/year loan repayment over the next 15 years against the public’s wishes.

When I was sworn in as mayor one year ago, I inherited a city with the highest unemployment, the highest county property taxes, and the highest crime rate in the state. A city with a shrinking population, an ineffective industrial recruitment strategy, a failing historic downtown and an uncompetitive quality of life. Perhaps most challenging of all, was inheriting a public that had grown so apathetic and hopeless that things could change, that no one even bothered to run for public office anymore. Four of the five current city councilmembers got their seats without a contest and three of the four county commissioners had no opposition this past election. For Laurinburg to correct these daunting negative trends, there has to be, above all else, leaders who have the necessary qualities and a public that demands results. In this regard, again using the mayor’s pulpit to engage the public, I would argue that I have had a successful first year. There will be no more uncontested elections in the city of Laurinburg in the near future and the public is more engaged.

What I have learned, most of all, is that the elected leaders of our community treat the public very, very poorly. Whether it be this City Hall fiasco, the school’s consolidation boondoggle or the county’s glaring tax rate problem, the public’s needs take a distant second place to the politicians wants.

Not only that, but the public is manipulated, misled and blatantly ignored. Whether it be City Council’s misleading argument that a new City Hall will help with economic development, or the schools manipulating the public on the need for a new $35 million school (which will not be in Laurinburg), or the county commissioners ignoring public request for at least the opportunity to vote on taking on $35 million of debt for the new school(because some commissioners want to tack on another $3 million of debt for their own little projects they don’t have the money for) , the citizens are continually taken advantage of and fleeced of their money.

What I hope to accomplish is really still just wishful thinking. But it has only been a year, so I ask for your patience. I will promise this; I will continue to push for transparency with the public; I will continue to focus on the needs of the citizens of Laurinburg; and I will not support burdening the public with debt for politicians ‘wants’(including a community center) unless the public votes to take on that debt.

Lastly, I will continue to try to ‘always engage and sometimes enrage’ the public in an honest and straightforward manner, because, with the “elected” officials we currently have, that is the only way progress will be made.

Matthew Block Mayor’s column