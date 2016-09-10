Public meetings

Wagram Town Board

Meets first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Wagram town hall.

East Laurinburg Board of Commissioners

Meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Municipal Community Building on Third Street.

Laurinburg City Council

Meets the first Tuesday after the 15th of each month at 7 p.m. at 303 West Church St.

Scotland County Board of Education

Meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Center at 322 South Main St.

Scotland County Board of Commissioners

Meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Center at 322 South Main St.

Gibson Town Council

Meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Gibson Depot on Main Street.

Maxton Town Board

Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building at 201 McCaskill Ave.