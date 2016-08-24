My little sister got married

LAURINBURG — While most people were still fast asleep on Saturday morning Justin and I jumped in the car — after just five hours of sleep — and made our way to Ohio for my little sister’s wedding.

It took us a little over seven hours to get there since we had to stop for gas, a bathroom break and Chipotle. We were going to stop for Chick-fil-A and then I saw the Chipotle and made a sharp turn into the parking lot. The south could use way more of them.

When we finally pulled into my parent’s driveway I saw all the decorations set up in the yard and instantly I was excited. My sister didn’t want to have a big wedding with all the fixings, she just wanted something small with close friends and family.

So she and mom decorated the backyard, garage and car port — with help from my dad and brother-in-law.

By the time we arrived my sister already had her hair done and was just about ready for me to do her make-up — that’s right not only was I the Maid of Honor, I was also the make-up artist, photographer and flower girl wrangler.

Once I got my sister all dolled up and in her wedding dress, I threw my dress on and then talked my three year old niece Addi into her flower girls dress. Then I helped Aaron, my sister’s soon-to-be husband, get his suspenders and bow tie on.

Just like that it was time to get my little sister married.

My mom walked out first, followed by me carrying Addi, Aaron’s best man Chris then my dad and my sister.

I normally don’t get emotional at weddings, but as Aaron was saying his vows he started to get choked up and his eyes started to water — that got me. I had to wipe the tears away and pull myself together.

While Sam and Aaron were exchanging rings Addi walked up between them and asked, “Are we married yet?” which earned her an “aww” and a chuckle from everyone in attendance.

It was just another minute or so before Jane, the pastor and my mom’s best friend, told everyone she was pleased to introduce for the first time, Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Dean Armes.

It was surreal to look over at my younger sister and realize she wasn’t a Hatten anymore — she’s an Armes.

Other than my mom and my Momma, my dad’s mom, I’m the only Hatten girl left. A fact everyone was quick to point out at the reception.

The questions came flying from every direction about when Justin and I are going to get married. For the record, I have no idea — I’m not supposed to know.

Even though I hate surprises, because I’m not very good at controlling my facial expressions if I don’t like something, this is one surprise I don’t want spoiled. So I’m just going to need everyone to sit down and be patient with me. Besides it’s not like he was going to ask during my sister’s wedding reception — it’s rude to steal someone else’s thunder like that.

Back to my sister and new brother-in-law, I am so happy for them. I have never seen my sister happier than she is with Aaron and she is and will always be a wonderful step-mom to Addi.

I hope when I get married that I’m just as excited as Sam was on her big day — Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Armes.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.