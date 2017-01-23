A snapshot of Suriname

LAURINBURG — Through the efforts of two St. Andrews students, a United Nations Ambassador provided university students, faculty and community members with a glimpse into the culture, tradition and heritage of Suriname, a country on the northeastern coast of South America.

Henry Leonard Mac-Donald, the new permanent representative of Suriname to the United Nations, gave a presentation titled “Small Country, Big World: One Ambassador’s Life at the UN, Representing His Country and Solving Global Problems,” on Thursday evening to around 40 people.

Siblings Tariq and Xiomara Getrouw are members of the St. Andrews’ swim team and originally from Suriname. They invited Mac-Donald to come speak on campus to educate people on their home country.

Mac-Donald began his presentation with a short video to give those in attendance some background information on Suriname, a country with a population of 50,000 people. Suriname thrives on ecotourism because 94 percent of the country is covered by untouched Amazon rain forest — the most in the world.

“The entire country of Suriname is 100,000 square miles — twice the size of North Carolina,” said Mac-Donald. “There are 20 times more people in North Carolina than in Suriname. The population of North Carolina is 20 million compared to Suriname, which has a population of half-a-million.”

All of the countries infrastructure, roads and industries are located along a 20 mile stretch of the coastline, the rest of the country is rain forest. The Suriname government has no plans to develop the rain forest, according to Mac-Donald the country is using the rain forest to bring in tourists and has a thriving ecotoursim industry.

“We are talking to the governments in our neighboring countries — Guyana and French Guyana — to create a shield to make the rain forests a prime tourism area,” he said. “We are looking to improve and build the ecotourism industry.”

Another unique characteristic of Suriname is it’s culture — according to Mac-Donald is the country’s lack of a dominant ethnic group.

“We consider ourselves one of the few countries in the world that don’t have one dominate ethnic group, that is larger than 50 percent,” said Mac-Donald. “The largest ethnic group are the East Indians at 27 percent, then we have Maroons — the African ancestors of runaway slaves from the 17th and 18th centuries — at 20 percent followed by Indonesians at 17 percent.”

The World Factbook from the CIA has Suriname’s ethnic population numbers listed slightly different than Mac-Donald’s figures, with East Indians making up 37 percent, followed by Creole (mixed white and black) at 31 percent, then Javanese at 15 percent and “Maroons” at 10 percent.

“We are a mix of cultures and people from all over the world,” said Mac-Donald. “It is the only place in the world you can see a Muslim Mosque and Jewish Synagogue right next to each other. We simply see them as places of worship, on the internet it’s a big deal.”

Mac-Donald went on to discuss Suriname’s different importing and exporting practices. The country exports gold and shrimp to the United States and Canada and recently opened their own oil refinery. The goal of the refinery is to make the country totally self-sufficient.

“So that is your snapshot of Suriname,” said Mac-Donald.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

