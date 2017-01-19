Locations narrowed new Scotland elementary school

LAURINBURG — A committee working on consolidation has narrowed a list of new school sites to three, with two outside the Laurinburg city limits.

The purpose of this week’s Scotland County/Board of Education Liaison Committee was to review the progress made on finding a location for a new school to be built. It was the committee first meeting after a three-month hiatus.

School officials have not disclosed where any of the proposed sites are.

According to board member Jamie Sutherland, a third property was not in a prime location and ranked lower but is still being considered.

“I do know the only thing we’re trying to figure out now is how much the properties are going to cost,” said Sutherland. “Either of the sites we’ve talked about are not currently located in the city limits. As far as I know, the owner of one of the properties wanted to get an appraisal and that’s the last we were told at our January meeting.

Sutherland said the school system has picked Pinnacle Architecture to solicit bids to “get a true price.”

He said those figures are expected to be brought to the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday.

Commissioner Guy McCook and school board member B.J. Gibson were members of the site selection committee, representing the two boards. The committee used a rubric and ranked the sites from one to 10, according to McCook in their rankings the committee also kept in mind priorities they deemed important in a new school location.

“We did score the properties we were looking at, I think we also put some priorities in place that we recommended back to the board of education and think they needed to look at when choosing a site,” said McCook.

In other business, Sutherland said that the school board is looking at doing some extra work at Carver Middle School and Sycamore Lane and Laurel Hill Elementary Schools by expanding pick-up lanes so that cars are not backed up onto the main road.

“If we do the addition at Sycamore Lane then it becomes part of the construction plan,” said Sutherland, “it is part of the expansion plan at Sycamore Lane. We’re not planning on doing anything at Carver, but we are looking at a pick-up lane expansion to get those cars off the main road, per state mandates.”

Having enough room to fit at least 75 cars in the pick-up lane was one of the considerations the site selection committee had to keep in mind when looking at properties, that along with the property needing to be at least 20 acres or more.

County Commissioner Whit Gibson also discussed the upcoming deadline — March 1 — for extending the current funding agreement between the school board and the county into 2020. Both the commissioners and the board members agreed to bring up the topic at their respective meetings this month to revive the discussion.

“One of the topics we need to mention is the last agreement we signed had dollar figures for two fiscal years, even though we have one more year. The anticipation when we came to that agreement was that we would have another agreement in place by March 2017 — and that’s getting awfully close,” he said.

Both agreed to bring the topic up to their respective boards at their next meeting to see if something could be drawn up and put into place before the deadline.

School board member Summer Gainey Woodside was welcomed as the committee’s newest member, following the departure of Pat Gates.

“I was sorry to see her (Pat) defeated, probably more so because of her participation on this board,” Whit Gibson said.

The liaison committee will meet again on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Center.

