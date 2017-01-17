Pair accused in Laurel Hill larceny

LAUREL HILL –Two Red Springs residents arrested on shoplifting charges from Dollar General of Laurel Hill.

An employee at the store located on Ida Mill Road reported that the individuals entered the store and stole clothing, diapers, medicine and assorted candy valued at $72, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gregory Monroe, 56, of Phillips Avenue in Red Springs was arrested on one count of misdemeanor larceny for items taken from Dollar General located on Ida Mill Road. Monroe was given a $2,500 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tanya Black, 30, of Phillips Avenue in Red Springs was arrested on one count of misdemeanor larceny for items taken from Dollar General located on Ida Mill Road. Black was given a $2,500 secured bond according to the sheriff’s office.