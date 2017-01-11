School officialslook long-termat warmth issue

LAURINBURG — The closing of one of Scotland County’s elementary school’s because of a problem with a heating system was a topic of discussion during the Scotland County Schools first board of education meeting of the year.

Superintendent Ron Hargrave said students at Sycamore Lane Elementary School were able to return to school on Tuesday after school officials closed the school Monday morning.

Buses were already on the road picking up students because of a two-hour delay when the announcement was made. The buses were re-routed and students were returned home. Staff members at the school informed students being dropped off by their parents of the cancellation.

“The temperature inside the building began to decline and we’ve been working on it and as of now we have a fix to get the temperature up to an acceptable level,” Hargrave said. “The chiller is 30 plus years old and it has not given us any major issues up until now. The thing we understand about equipment like this is when it starts to give you issues and you start to repair it you just encounter more problems.”

Hargrave said the school’s maintenance department was able to fix the equipment, but the board would need to discuss a more long-term solution.

“We are going to have to look at how we are going to repair the chiller that is causing the issues,” Hargrave said. “We’re looking at a long-term fix for that problem and we’ll bring that to you for discussion. As it stands right now, the chiller is up and running and the temperature in the building is rising. We are going to continue to monitor it.”

Scotland County schools use a type of heating and air conditioning system that utilizes water to heat and cool the buildings. The chiller at Sycamore Lane was not heating the water to a high enough temperature to produce heat, according to Larry Johnson, assistant superintendent of administrative services.

“The chiller warms up the water, which allows the HVAC system to heat the school,” Johnson said. “When the water doesn’t heat up to a certain temperature it blows out cold air.”

In other business:

— The board also voted to unanimously to accept the bid of $76,000.66 from Rainbow 66 Storehouse Inc. for the purchase the former Washington Park Elementary School.

— The board also unanimously voted to continue its agreement with Richmond Community College to have instructors come to Scotland County High School and teach RCC classes.

— It was also unanimously approved by the board to retain Anderson, Smith & Wike PLLC as the school’s auditor.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

