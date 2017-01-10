African choir to visit Wagram

WAGRAM – The Watoto Children’s Choir, a performance group made up of Ugandan orphans, will share an original musical work at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church this week.

The choir will stop in in Wagram on Thursday as part of a six-month U.S. tour. The concert begins at 6 p.m.

The group will perform a new production “Oh, What Love.” The concert will feature worship songs that share the stories of the children and the hope that they have because of God’s love.

The choirs, touring since 1994, advocate for the 18 million African children currently orphaned by AIDS.

The show is based on the Bible verse 1 John 3:1 “See what kind of love the father has given us, that we should be called children of God, and so we are.” “Oh, What Love” provides a unique worship experience that celebrates the urban African landscape and brings out the individual talents and charisma of the children.

All performances are free and open to the public.

The choir is made up of 18 orphans from Uganda.

Since 1994, Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled the world sharing the plight of Africa’s orphaned children. Each child in the choir has suffered the loss of one or both of their parents, but they have been rescued and now live in a Watoto village, a holistic child-care solution that serves the needs of the people of Africa.

The mission’s focus is to rescue an individual and raise people up as leaders in their chosen sphere of life so that they, in turn, will rebuild their nation.

The model involves physical care, medical intervention – including HIV/AIDS treatment, education – including formal and vocational, counseling and moral and spiritual discipleship.

“After losing my parents I felt alone, with no one to love me. Now, I know that God is my father. He loves and cares for me. As I travel on the choir, I am going to show people that God loves them too,” said six-year-old Jackie Nakku.

The choirs have performed before presidents and royalty in the White House, Buckingham Palace, the United Nations and many other national parliaments. The choir has also performed at the Queen of England’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant in the United Kingdom and is featured on Chris Tomlin’s album, “Hello, Love.”

Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church is located at 25120 Raeford Road.

To see a complete tour schedule visit www.watoto.com/choir/.

Courtesy photo Watoto Children’s Choir, a performance group made up of Ugandan orphans, will perform Tursday at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_watoto_children_choir_.jpg Courtesy photo Watoto Children’s Choir, a performance group made up of Ugandan orphans, will perform Tursday at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram.