Snow could be on the way for weekend

LAURINBURG — A winter storm could hit Scotland County late Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Forecasters are predicting the area could get up to three inches of snow but say it’s still too early to determine exactly how much precipitation will occur.

Scotland County is one of 30 counties in the state that are under a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday morning.

Richmond, Hoke, Cumberland, Anson and Sampson counties are also among those listed in the hazardous weather outlook.

Arctic air will pour into the area Friday night and stay locked in through the weekend. Once the cold air is in place, a storm system develops and travels across the southern half of the nation, throwing moisture into the cold air over the Carolinas, according to forecasters.

“There is the potential for wintry precipitation to occur Friday night through Saturday,” the National Weather Service said. “While it’s too early to determine with high certainty the amount of precipitation that will occur, it does appear that areas of snow or a wintry mix of precipitation will occur across our region, with some accumulation possible.”

The amount and the duration of the wintry precipitation will be determined by the track of the surface low, expected to pass to the South and Southeast and the depth of the cold air.

The forecast for the Laurinburg area is calling for a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday with a high of 47 degrees. The rain could turn to snow later Friday with a 50 percent chance of a wintry mix and a low of 29 degrees.

On Saturday, the high will be 35 degrees with a 50 percent chance of a rain/snow mix. The weather is supposed to clear up by Saturday night as the temperatures dip into the teens.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

File photo North Carolina Department of Transportation snow plows populated Scotland County roads during a brief winter storm in 2015. Crews worked to spread salt throughout the area. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Snow-IMG_0193print.jpg File photo North Carolina Department of Transportation snow plows populated Scotland County roads during a brief winter storm in 2015. Crews worked to spread salt throughout the area. Mitchell Mishue, of the city of Laurinburg, works to clear a downed power line from a home on Prince Street during a 2015 storm. The electrical worker and the rest of the city’s crew worked around the clock to help restore power. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_snow-DSC_9334print.jpg Mitchell Mishue, of the city of Laurinburg, works to clear a downed power line from a home on Prince Street during a 2015 storm. The electrical worker and the rest of the city’s crew worked around the clock to help restore power. File photo A storm of ice and snow in 2015 turned downtown Laurinburg into a winter wonderland. The storm also left some 2,000 residents in the dark after ice-laden tree branches toppled onto power lines across the county. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_snow-DSC_9275print.jpg File photo A storm of ice and snow in 2015 turned downtown Laurinburg into a winter wonderland. The storm also left some 2,000 residents in the dark after ice-laden tree branches toppled onto power lines across the county.