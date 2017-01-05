Crime report

Shooting

LAURINBURG – Police responded to a call at Marcella Street at 12:30 p.m on Jan. 2. A resident of Gibson Road in Gibson had been wounded. The victim gave officers two different stories concerning the location of the incident. He reported that he was approached by someone in a car who began to argue with him about money. The person pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the lower leg. The victim told officers that he didn’t want to talk about the incident any longer. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Assault

LAURINBURG – A resident of Joy Street reported to police that she had been corresponding via email with a company, TEK Systems, concerning a job. The company sent the woman a check that was to cover her first week of work and expenses. When the woman attempted to cash the check she was notified by the bank that the check was no good. The woman called the company and notified them of her intent to report the issue to police. She received a physical threat from a representative of TEK Systems and swore out a complaint for simple assault.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the sheriff’s office that he was stabbed during an attempted robbery on Hasty Road.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Carlson Street reported to the sheriff’s office that he was assaulted with a brick and a board by an unknown person on Captain Street.

Break in

LAURINBURG – Little Sproutz Daycare and Learning Center located on McKay Street reported to police that someone broke into the building and vandalized six windows leaving $400 in damages.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to police that someone entered the home and stole a 44-inch television valued at $300.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Carver Street reported to police that someone entered the home and stole a PlayStation 3 and a game valued at $100.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Dunbar Drive reported to police that someone broke into and vandalized a 2005 Toyota. Miscellaneous items taken from the car were valued at $175.

GIBSON − A resident of Scotland Avenue reported to the sheriff’s office that someone entered the home and stole a hatchet.

Armed Robbery

LAURINBURG – A resident of Steven’s Circle reported to the sheriff’s office that someone hit her in the face with an unknown object and stole her purse.

Attempted robbery

LAURINBURG – A resident of Spring’s Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office that someone entered the home through a front door and attempted to rob the resident.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of Blue’s Farm Road reported to police that someone had taken a diamond ring valued at $6,000 from the home.

LAURINBURG – Rite Aid located on Plaza Road reported to police that a woman entered the store took a DVD Player valued at $30 and left without paying.

LAURINBURG − North Star Energy Services located on Highland Road reported to the sheriff’s office that someone broke a lock, damaged a gate and stole a generator, pump, heater, and banding machine valued at $2,900.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG – Partners in Ministry located at Third Street reported that someone threw a rock through a window resulting in $50 in damages according to the Sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG − A resident of Quick Street in Gibson reported to the sheriff’s office that someone damaged a car left on Old Wire Road. The vandal left $3,000 in damage to the windows, lights, bumpers, hood and trunk.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Officers responded to a call on Pitt Street about a wanted person. A woman answered the door and identified herself as Roselyn Carter. It was later discovered that the woman was the wanted individual Rachel Carter. Carter was arrested on charges of failure to appear, resist delay and obstruct an officer and providing false information. She was placed under a $6,000 secure bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – John McKinnon, 57, of Biggs Street was arrested on charges of misdemeanor larceny and given a $500 secure bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Shquita Washington, 28, of Kinston Street, was arrested on charges of cyber stalking and given a written promise to appear, according to police.

LAURINBURG − Ronald Swindell, 58, of Biggs Street, was arrested on charges of simple assault and sexual battery. Swindell was given a written promise to appear, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Kristen DeJarnette, 33, of McKay Street in Wagram was arrested on charges of larceny. She was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.

LAURINBURG – Jaleel Jabar Liles, 19, was arrested on charges stemming from a theft and high speed chase on Friday. The Sheriff’s office has added charges of Flee to allude arrest, speeding, and reckless driving. Liles was given a $3,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG − Brittany Nicole Elvis, 25, of Marston Road was arrested on a failure to appear and providing fictitious information. Elvis was released on a written promise to appear, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – Linwood Adams, 50, of Rockingham Road was arrested for simple possession of a schedule 6 drug and given a $100 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – Trevon Da’Shae Elliot, 22, of Pine Needle Circle was arrested on one count of assault with a deadly weapon and given a $300 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

GIBSON – Bobby Gene Hammond Jr., 28, of Main Street, was arrested on one count of burglary. Hammond was already on probation and received no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.