Scotia Village maintenance mainstay retires

LAURINBURG – The Morgan Entertainment room at Scotia Village had an air of joy and sadness as staff, residents and members of Presbyterian Homes Inc. gathered to wish Don Stanley a happy retirement.

Stanley is leaving his position as maintenance director after 28 years with Scotia Village.

The retirement village opened in 1988 and Stanley came on board in October — one month before the community opened its doors. Those years added up to countless work orders, emergencies and time away from family, according to Allen Johnson, executive director of the retirement complex.

“Thank you to the family for letting him come out many times when it was inconvenient for him to be out here,” Johnson said on Friday.

Johnson said Stanley should have an “immense sense” of pride at all he had helped to put in place over his nearly three decades at Scotia Village.

Tim Webster, CEO of Presbyterian Homes Inc. called Stanley “dedicated, diligent, and dependable,” saying that Stanley had even gone as far as to “bring his own tools from home just to make sure Scotia was taken care of.”

Each person who spoke praised Stanley for his steadfastness, unflappable calm under pressure and commitment to his work and the people at Scotia Village.

Revonda John, who worked with Stanley for seven years, had high praises for him. She called him “good and genuine” man who would be missed.

“Anytime something needs to be done he says ‘Let’s do it;’ He makes sure things are taken care of and done properly,” John said “He knows every stone and pipe; that’s a knowledge you can’t can. He’ll be taking that with him.”

When tears threatened speakers, they would crack jokes about Stanley’s frugality and his ability to make a good bargain.

Stanley was also praised as a family man.

Chaplin Linda Nelson said he spoke well and often of his wife saying if everybody had a wife like his there would nothing but happy marriages.

“I asked him if he had a to-do list when he [retired],” Nelson said “He said yes, but my wife and I are going to do it together.”

Gloria Stanley looks forward to taking on that list but says they won’t tackle it immediately because she wants to give her husband some time to “unwind.”

“I hope we will have an opportunity to do the things we talked about,” Gloria Stanley said referring to vacations and plans that had to be put off “Now it’s limitless what we can do.”

Stanley said that Scotia had been wonderful for her husband and she was impressed at the relationships he had developed with staff and residents over the years. She said she knew her husband would miss everyone there.

Stanley’s daughter Donna McQueen expressed great pride in her father and his work saying that she grew up at Scotia and watched the community grow as well.

“It’s amazing to look around and know that he was a part of it,” McQueen said “This is his heart; it will be hard to leave, but it’s time for him to.”

Stanley was moved by the outpouring of love and admiration shown to him.

“It’s been a joy and an everlasting experience in my heart and my life,” Stanley said with tears in his eyes.

Stanley plans to “take it easy” and travel with his wife in the future. He said he doesn’t have any hobbies yet but joked that he would have to develop some.

Stanley was presented with a watch for his service by the maintenance staff and Johnson presented him with an aerial photo of Scotia Village.

Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Don Stanley receives an aerial photograph of Scotia Village from Allen Johnson as a retirement gift for 28 years of service.

Scotia Village director honored

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-5063169

