Scotland donors supply Christmas Cheer

LAURINBURG – Church Community Service’s Christmas Cheer office was in full swing Friday morning as it worked to prepare packages for families being sponsored, supply the needs of families who had not been adopted and help with last-minute emergencies.

“We have delivered and attempted to deliver four loads this morning and called people to come and pick up items,” said Church Community Services Director Leslie Womack.

With the help of local businesses, churches, and individuals, Christmas Cheer tries to gather enough food, clothing, and toys to make a happy holiday for needy families.

Earlier this month, the Campbell Soup plant in Maxton delivered four pallets of soup and juice, along with other items workers collected worth about $15,000. Diapers, wipes, coats, clothing, cleaning supplies, toiletries, toys and bicycles filled the truck. The group also supplied $1,000 worth of additional non-perishable foods like cereal, grits, and canned goods.

Member of the local branch of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority came by the Church Community Services on Tuesday to present a check for Christmas Cheer. The Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Laurinburg donated a carload of supplies the same day as the sorority.

“We know every donation helps,” said Brenda Teal, AKA president.

Participants are referred by the Scotland County Department of Social Services, Scotland County Schools, and Southeastern Community and Family Services.

The program arranges sponsors to “adopt” families who might not have a merry Christmas without their efforts. The organization collects information from families who need assistance and arranges benefactors who supply items to fill a need or the Christmas wish of a child.

Eutha Tart, director of the Christmas Cheer effort, said 20 to 25 families had come by the office to pick up care packages.

According to Womack, there were still 25 families who had not been adopted as of Friday morning.

Christmas Cheer was also taking care of emergency needs.

Josh and Shirley came who by the office to replace items that had been stolen from them were grateful for the assistance and called the staff “friendly and nice.”

“It helps a lot,” Shirley said. “There’s other counties that don’t have anything.”

Josh called the last minute help “relieving.”

“They helped us when they didn’t have to,” he said. “They have requirements, and we didn’t meet those requirements, but they didn’t ask [just helped].”

Tart said those looking to offer last minute assistance to families in need can call Church Community Services at 910- 276-8330 or Christmas Cheer at 910-277-0026. She will check for messages in Christmas Eve morning.

The Scotland County Christmas Cheer office is located on Fairly Street in the Church Community Services building.

