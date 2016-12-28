Raeford man injured in shooting

LAURINBURG – A Raeford man was injured in a shooting on Vance Street on Monday night.

City police officers arrived at the home at around 6 p.m. to find that a bullet had struck a door at the 416 E. Vance St. residence.

According to police, no one inside the residence was injured. While officers were still on scene, they received a report of a gunshot victim at Scotland Memorial.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they determined that Carl Williams, 22, of Alex Baker Road had been struck by a bullet during the earlier shooting. Williams’ 21-year-old sister, Carlesia Williams, who lives at the Vance Street home, had called police about someone shooting outside her home.

Carl Williams received a gunshot to the lower leg, police said. He was treated and released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

“We do have a subject of interest and are continuing to investigate,” said Deputy Police Chief Cliff Sessoms.

By Beth Lawrence

