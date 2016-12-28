Five injured in Christmas Eve car pile up

LAURINBURG – A Laurel Hill woman has been charged in a five-car accident on McGrits Bridge Road that sent multiple people to the hospital over the holiday weekend.

Laurinburg police said Jean Hailey, 52, of Rush Street in Laurel Hill was traveling east on McGirts Bridge Road on Christmas Eve when her 2011 Chevrolet crossed the center line and sideswiped a 2002 Ford being driven by Tony Tart, 39, of Old Lumberton Road.

Tart’s vehicle then struck the right side of a 2016 Hyundai owned by EAN Holdings of Tulsa Oklahoma that was parked facing west along McGirt’s Bridge Road, according to police.

Hailey’s vehicle continued east on McGrit’s Bridge Road and over corrected causing it to collide head-on with a 2005 Cadillac being driven by Katie Gibson, 64, of Queensdale Street, police said. Gibson’s vehicle then struck a 2008 Dodge owned by Ronnie Purvis, of McCoy Drive in Bennettsville, South Carolina that was parked facing east on McGirts Bridge Road.

Scotland County Emergency Medical Services transported Tart and his 18-year-old passenger DaQuel Liles to Scotland Memorial for injuries. Katie Gibson and two passengers in her vehicle, 47-year-old Darryl Gibson and 23-year-old Santwan Gibson were also taken to Scotland Memorial.

The conditions of the drivers and passengers were not available at presstime.

Hailey was charged with failure to reduce speed, according to the report. It is estimated that Hailey’s vehicle was traveling 48 mph in a 35 mph zone, the report said.

Hailey told police that she “must have nodded off after a long work day,” the report said.

The report estimated the damage to the Cadillac driven by Gibson at $8,000 and the Ford driven by Tart at $2,000. The Hyundai belonging to EAN Holdings, a car rental company, sustained $1,000 in damages. The Dodge belonging to Purvis sustained $200 in damages.

