Scotland County lists holiday closings

LAURINBURG — With Christmas and Christmas Eve falling on a weekend this year, many businesses and city offices will be closed Friday and Monday in observation of the holiday.

Today is the final day of classes for Scotland County students and they will be off until the new year for Christmas break. The school and district offices will be closed starting Friday until Wednesday.

The city of Laurinburg will be closed Friday and Monday for Christmas. Trash collection and recycling will be interrupted by the holiday. Residents who have their trash picked up on Mondays will have their trash picked up one day later on Tuesday.

The city’s bi-weekly recycling schedule will also be slightly altered due to the holiday, according to city officials. Those households that have their recycling picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday along with their garbage.

The county departments — social services, parks and recreation, Scotland County Library and Scotland County Courthouse — will be closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday in observation of the holiday. The post office will also be closed on Monday.

Several banks in town will be closed Monday — First Capital, BB&T, PNC, First Bank and CommunityOne Bank will be closed on Monday — but the ATMs at the bank locations can still be accessed.

WoodForest National Bank inside WalMart will be open until 2 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday for Christmas and will operate under normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The five CashPoints ATMs in the city will be open as well.

The Scotland County landfill will be closed today through Tuesday. It will open up for two days next week, Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, and will close again for New Year’s on Dec. 30. The landfill will reopen for regular operations on Monday, Jan. 2. Also all Scotland County recycling centers will be closed on Christmas Eve.

Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly and Carlie C’s IGA will be open during regular business hours on Friday, but will have shortened hours for Christmas Eve and all three will be closed all day on Christmas. Piggly Wiggly will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and as always will be closed on Sunday. Food Lion will shut its doors at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with the deli closing at 6 p.m. Carlie C’s will also be closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed all day on Christmas.

Most fast-food restaurants will also be closed on Christmas including: Arbys, Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Bojangles, Captain D’s, Subway, Zaxby’s, Burger King, KFC, Cookout and Taco Bell. Many of the fast-food restaurants will be closing early on Christmas Eve, the times they will be closing are posted on the windows of their drive-thrus and on the doors into the dining room.

Sit-down restaurants like Golden Corral, 215 on Main, Miyako Japanese Cuisine, Champs, Captain Larry’s Seafood House and Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille will also be closed on Christmas day.

Walmart will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed all day on Christmas.

