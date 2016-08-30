Pokemon-Go players find body near Laurinburg park

LAURINBURG — Authorities are investigating a body found in North Laurinburg Monday by a pair of people playing “Pokemon-Go.”

The body has been identified as Kenneth Wayne Ivey, 43, of Laurinburg.

A handgun was found near Ivey’s body and there were no signs of foul play, according to investigators. But police said they would continue the investigation. An autopsy will determine cause of death.

Two individuals, who were not identified, stumbled upon the body in the Old Hillside Cemetery near Jaycee Park on Monday around 7 p.m., according to the police.

The pair were looking for virtual fictional characters as part of Pokemon-Go, the smartphone game where users hunt around parks, neighborhoods and cemeteries.

Nationally, the game has been credited with helping find several bodies and an attempted-murder suspect.

The game has also placed a number of its players at risk, including two players who fell off an ocean cliff. Other players have reported being robbed and a “Go” player was stabbed multiple times by a group of men in a park.

By Nolan Gilmour

