Crime report

Sexual assault

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg woman reported she was sexually assaulted after an older man offered to drive her home near East Vance Street and Caledonia Road, police said. The victim told police the man drove her to a location where he sexually assaulted her and later returned her to East Vance Street and Caledonia Road. The police department asks anyone who may have information regarding this case to call 910-506-3171.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Scotland Stop and Shop, at 1612 South Main Street, reported that someone attempted to cash a fake Campbell’s Soup Company check on Sunday, police said.

Thefts

LAURINBURG — A guest of the Clinton Inn reported assorted tools and a cell phone stolen from his vehicle after if was broken into in the parking lot on Sunday, according to police. The stolen items were valued at $3,400.

LAURINBURG — A resident of the 600 block of East Covington Street reported that a wallet and hat stolen after her vehicle had been broken into on Saturday, according to police. The stolen items were valued at $80.

LAURINBURG — A resident of the 800 block of Jackson Street reported three televisions, a camera and gaming system were stolen from a residence on Saturday, according to police. The stolen items were valued at $2,500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of the 1000 block of Turnpike Road reported a firearm was stolen from a vehicle on Friday, according to police.

LAURINBURG — A Maxton man reported a washing machine, dryer and furniture were stolen from a Storage Solutions storage unit at 1620 South Main Street on Friday, according to police.

LAURINBURG — A resident of the 14000 block of Haney Drive reported a riding lawnmower stolen on Friday, according to police. The total value stolen was $1,000.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg woman reported her car was egged in the parking lot of the UPS store in Holly Square Shopping Center on Saturday.