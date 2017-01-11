Locklear named county athletic supervisor

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation has hired Edmund Locklear to serve as athletic supervisor.

Locklear, a native of Lumberton, began his new position with the county on Thursday. He will be paid $36,452 year and be in charge of athletic programming, concessions and the exercise staff.

Bryan Graham, Scotland County’s Parks and Recreation Department director, said Locklear’s background includes extensive athletic programming experience and a broad knowledge of coaching and youth-based activities.

“Our department is excited to have a young, energetic, and experienced professional,” Graham said. “His addition brings character and athletic knowledge to our team. We are looking forward to his future with Scotland County Parks and Recreation for many years to come.”

Locklear replaces Al Blades who retired last month after 42 years with county recreation.

With “big shoes to fill,” Locklear believes that if a recreation program works, keep it.

“I don’t want to change anything first, but I want to evaluate, improve, and revise if needed,” said Locklear, who most recently was a teacher and coach at Purnell Swett High School.

Locklear said he realized he wanted a career in recreation while working with young people in 2009 at the Pembroke Boys and Girls Club. He also played division one baseball at the University of North Carolina at Asheville and later finished his career at the University of North Carolina Pembroke. He is a graduate of UNCP with a degree in exercise and sports science.

Locklear has been involved with creating tournaments and programs for sports such as basketball, baseball, and soccer at Purnell Swett. He has already put in a bid for the 2018 Dixie Softball State Tournament to be placed in Laurinburg.

“This time next month, I hope to have a number of new programs and ideas ready to be considered,” he said.

He lives in Maxton.

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

