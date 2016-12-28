Scotland County sets goals for 2017 and beyond

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Board of Commissioners will summarize the results of a recent strategic planning session when it meets next week.

Commissioners will consider approval of the summary and five-year strategic plan. The board meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the A.B. Gibson Center.

Commissioners met Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 for a two-day retreat to confirm its vision, mission and to develop draft goals over the next five to 10 years. As part of the strategic plan, the board ranked its top nine priorities for 2017. They are a county infrastructure package; community communications; comprehensive community beautification; cohesive workforce development effort; exploration of a recreation center; an updated landfill plan; an assistant county manager; curb appeal for county facilities; and a parking lot at the sheriff’s office.

The commissioners agreed that efficiency, accountability and transparency should be included in the overarching goals. Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston said transparency was a potential issue in attempting to be more direct with citizens. The board said it would try to do a better job and have a clear message.

The board also worked to prioritize long-term strategies for the next three to five years. Over that period, the county hoped to consider several other projects including a Laurinburg industrial park; and economic development fund; a roof for the Scotland Memorial Library; and an ambulance replacement cycle.

More long-range goals include a detention center property.

Projects already in the works include the fire substations, communications tower and building, water towers, supervisor management training, school board collaboration, West Point industrial park and improving health outcomes, officials said.

Commissioners came up with the goals after considering various themes that they felt described Scotland County “today” as well as an “ideal” Scotland County. There was a group discussion about what people say about Scotland County and what the county is known for. The discussion then transitioned into the “ideal” Scotland County that would include an attractive community; improve health outcomes; well-educated population; expanded recreational activities; affordable housing and a skilled workforce.

“We are working together as a community – addressing issues,” the board said in its summary of the retreat. “More unity than division in the community. We are proud of our county.”

The board also refreshed its vision statement. It originally said that “the Scotland County Board of Commissioners strives to promote the highest quality of life and to create an environment that will make Scotland County the community of choice. The statement was revised to: The Scotland County Board of Commissioners promotes pride, unity and the highest quality of life in our community.

If the plan is adopted on Tuesday, County Manager Kevin Patterson will develop timelines and expectations, project calendars

Patterson will also provide strategic plan updates to commissioners. The county will report to the public what the priorities are. At the February budget retreat, the county manager will tie budget requests to the strategic plan.

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

