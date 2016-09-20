RCC to host Revolutionary War exhibit

HAMLET — A one-day Revolutionary War exhibit will be making an apperance at the Cole Auditorium on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “It’s Revolutionary!” is an exhibit from the North Carolina State Archives in observance of North Carolina’s unrest and the state’s pivotal role in the push for the young country’s independence from Great Britain.

State Sen. Tom McInnis will open the exhibit with a welcome at 10 a.m.

Archivists will be on hand to talk with visitors about America’s burgeoning independence and events that occurred in North Carolina such as the Stamp Act Rebellion of 1765.

A precursor to the Revolutionary War, the Stamp Act Rebellion of 1765 at Brunswick Town resulted from anger and resentment directed toward the British Crown. Unfair taxes and regulation led to the Stamp Act Resistance in North Carolina, the first successful armed rebellion against British authority in America.

Documents exhibited include articles from the “North Carolina Gazette” of 1765, articles from the “London Chronicle” of 1766, and a document signed by all North Carolina signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Many of the documents in the exhibit are originals, while others are copies.

The Cole Auditorium is located on the main campus of Richmond Community College in Hamlet. This exhibit is free and open to the public.