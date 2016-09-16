Scotland area educators to host annual talk

LAURINBURG — The Annual State of Education hosted by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will be held next week.

The meeting allows county residents to hear from area education representatives, including Chancellor Robin Cummings of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, President Paul Baldasare of St. Andrews University, Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis and Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave.

The event will begin Friday at 8 a.m. at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. A breakfast will be provided at 7:30 a.m. The cost to attend is $6.

After the presentations, there will be a question-and-answer period for the public.

For information, contact the chamber at 910-276-7420.