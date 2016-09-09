Scotland Health Department adds immunizations

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Health Department is offering extended clinical hours to provide back to school immunizations for children, teens and adults.

The clinics will be held on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. and are by appointment only.

“As families prepare for the new school year, they need to take a moment to ensure their children’s vaccinations are up to date, said Alisa Freeman, public health nurse supervisor. “Vaccines are among the most successful and cost-effective public health tools available for preventing disease and death. They not only help protect vaccinated individuals, but also help protect entire communities by preventing and reducing the spread of infectious diseases.”

For information about public health, clinical services, or to schedule appointments, contact Scotland County Health Department at 910- 277-2440.